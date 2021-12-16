TL;DR Breakdown

Umbria expands to NFT market.

Network introduces Nani-bridge to facilitate cross chain transaction.

Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships.

The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain.

When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria’s Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.

Umbria Network has partnered with scores of NFT projects, who endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities as the fastest and cheapest method for bridging crypto.

Umbria and its many NFT partnerships

The network partnered with Frontyard Baseball, a P2E gaming NFT focusing on giving back to youth sports programs within communities.

Umbria also partnered with Friday Night Punks – a fun hand-made pixelated NFT collection of the best American Football players. These unique NFTs are limited edition punks of favorite players, teams, and eras. All punks have different rarities: Star, Superstar or Legend.

They’re aimed at fans of American Football and fans of the hugely popular CryptoPunks NFT collection.

Another is Taco Tribe, dubbed the most delicious NFTs on Polygon, the Taco Tribe is a collection of 8,226 generated cute tacos. 150 Tacos are dropped biweekly with over 500 different unique traits. A percentage of initial sales will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Umbria also partnered with CyberPunks Evolved, a collection of 10,000 CyberPunk NFTs inspired by a videogame character of the developers’ own creation. They are unique digital collectibles living on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain, and no two are exactly the same. Owning a CyberPunk gives access to members-only benefits and whitelist to the next CyberPunk REMIX Collection.

Other platforms Umbria partnered with to go NFT are Beluga Bay, PolyChainPunks, NummyBoy, among others.