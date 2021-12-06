TL;DR Breakdown

Umbria launches connect portal to bridge MetaMask, Binance Smart Chain.

Portal makes it easier to connect MetaMask wallet with other compatible chain.

Umbria Network – a project with Online Blockchain plc as its coordinator, administrator, and advisor, further simplifies DeFi with its Connect Portal.

The portal enables anyone in the crypto community to automatically connect a MetaMask wallet to any Ethereum-style/EVM compatible chain – such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche – almost instantly. This removes the need to manually configure RPC connections, a cumbersome and technically challenging process.

Users who need to add a chain/s quickly and easily to their MetaMask simply has to visit Umbria website and choose the network they want to connect with from the extensive dropdown list. They can search by network name, native currency, or RPC.

Once the selection has been made, the MetaMask modal automatically appears, and the user just clicks ‘approve’ to complete the process. The Connect Portal also provides useful information regarding the connected chain, such as chainID and a link to the network’s native blockchain explorer.

Also, users can automatically connect their MetaMask wallet to a network just by typing a URL into their browser, for example, https://umbria.network/connect/polygon, https://umbria.network/connect/bsc, https://umbria.network/connect/binance-smart-chain.

The web page automatically detects which chain the user wants to connect to and does all the work.

Connect Portal: Umbria making DeFi NFT use easier

“This is another example of how Umbria is making it easier for anyone to use DeFi, NFTs, and related technologies. The protocol is doing all the heavy lifting and removing the complicated technical processes, which are often a barrier to so many people entering the space,” said Oscar Chambers, Co-lead Developer at Umbria.

“The Connect Portal means no one will ever need to set up a new chain manually in their MetaMask wallet again. It’s also a great way to avoid being scammed.”