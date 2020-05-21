The Security Service of Ukraine recently disclosed that they apprehended a supposed crypto hacker behind one of the most significant data theft in history. Known as Sanix, the hacker is a Ukraine citizen who resides in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to the report.

Crypto hacker stole large terabytes of public data

Sanix has been accused of stealing tons of public databases and putting up over 87 gigabytes of data for sale, which called in the attention of cybersecurity experts around the globe. The news about the crypto hacker data breach was also featured on popular news outlets like Forbes and The Guardian.

As reported, the crypto hacker stole passwords to several cryptocurrency digital wallets, and other money-related information such as PINs to PayPal accounts, Bank cards, email passwords. Sanix also put out the information on hacked computer systems for further usage in planning DDoS attacks.

The crypto hacker possessed more than seven databases containing such information, all of which reached to terabytes. According to the Ukraine experts, the database also included data on North America and EU residents, which pertained to their financial and personal life.

Sometime ago, Sanix reportedly sold out data for as low as $65. But the data was later leaked by another hacker called Azatej after he fell out with him. Azatej was behind a group of hackers dubbed Infinity Black. However, he has been arrested by Europol.

More than $10,000 confiscated

A raid at Sanix’s resident resulted in the confiscation of several items. The Ukraine cyber police were able to seize computer devices with stolen information of about two terabytes, phones which contained evidence, and more than $10,000 cash. The experts noted: