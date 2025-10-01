🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Apple

UK takes a second shot at Apple cloud access

1. US officials weigh in on dispute
2. Apple’s legal challenge continues
In this post:

  • The UK Home Office has issued a new technical capability notice demanding Apple provide access to encrypted cloud backups of British citizens only.
  • Apple withdrew its advanced data protection service from UK users in February.
  • Privacy advocates warn that compromising encryption in the UK could create vulnerabilities that criminals and hostile governments worldwide could exploit

The British government has issued a fresh demand for Apple to provide access to encrypted cloud storage data belonging to UK users, marking a renewed conflict between authorities and the technology giant over customer privacy.

Officials from the Home Office have sent what is known as a technical capability notice to Apple, specifically targeting encrypted cloud backups of British citizens. This represents a scaled-back approach from an earlier attempt that sought global access to user data from anywhere in the world, which had sparked tensions with Washington.

According to reports from the Financial Times published on Wednesday, the new notice focuses solely on data from UK-based customers rather than users worldwide. When asked about the matter, a Home Office representative declined to confirm or deny whether such notices exist, citing operational security. The spokesperson stated that the department would take whatever steps needed domestically to protect UK citizens.

Apple pulled its advanced data protection service for new British customers in February following the initial dispute. The company informed existing users they would eventually need to turn off the security feature. Other communication tools like iMessage and FaceTime continue to offer encryption by default.

US officials weigh in on dispute

Last August, Tulsi Gabbard, who serves as director of national intelligence in the United States, indicated that British authorities had stepped back from their initial demands concerning American customer information. President Donald Trump had previously compared the access request to practices associated with China.

While Apple did not directly address the story, the company expressed deep disappointment about being unable to provide advanced data protection to British customers. The firm stressed it would not create any backdoor access to its systems under any circumstances.

“Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom. As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will,” the company stated.

Apple’s legal challenge continues

Apple challenged the original technical capability notice through the investigatory powers tribunal, which examines whether domestic intelligence agencies have operated within the law.

Specifics about what the notice contained were not disclosed, and current law under the Investigatory Powers Act prevents recipients from acknowledging these notices exist. According to the Financial Times, the first notice went beyond just advanced data protection and also covered the standard iCloud service that more people use.

The advanced data protection feature relies on encryption that only allows account holders to unlock their files, including documents and photos. Even Apple cannot access this encrypted material. Apple has been strengthening its encryption capabilities across its services to protect user privacy.

The situation points towards the broader concerns about data privacy and government surveillance that tech companies face when operating across different jurisdictions.

“The resulting vulnerability can be exploited by hostile states, criminals and other bad actors the world over,” the organization said.

