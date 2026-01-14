UK economy shows early signs of weakness after budget

The UK economy has displayed early signs of hardship in its rebound, just after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, made public the budget announcement, diminishing hopes for improvement this year as the labor market continues to weaken.

As individuals await the UK’s official economic data on Thursday, January 15, analysts shared their predictions, noting a high likelihood of Britain achieving a slight growth of about 0.1% in November.

On the other hand, card spending and business confidence, which are widely recognized as key economic indicators that provide real-time information, suggested that December demonstrated sluggish economic growth, which may be a sign of a similar situation this year.

Analysts spark hope that the UK economy might soon pick up the pace

Following the current economic situation in the UK, analysts have pointed out that stagnant economic growth in the country could be improved if the labor market becomes stronger and cautious consumers begin to ease their spending restraints. Following this assertion, the analysts emphasized that the country’s future economic growth largely depends on the state of the labor market.

Some of the challenges that have been identified as factors behind the sluggish economic growth in the UK include heightened concerns among individuals regarding potential tax hikes in the months leading up to the budget and Jaguar Land Rover’s 2025 cyberattack.

Concerning this cyberattack, reports highlighted that this incident prompted the automotive company to halt its production globally for a period of five weeks. Consequently, the firm’s supply chain was disrupted, and significant financial losses were incurred, marking the most significant hack incident in the nation’s history.

Additionally, recently released data indicate that since Reeves made public an extra £26 billion or $34.9 billion in tax revenue while delivering her budget speech on November 26, household spending and the job market have deteriorated sharply.

Barclays Plc issued a report highlighting that card spending declined by 1.7% this year compared to December last year. In reference to February 2021, when the UK was under a national lockdown, this scenario illustrated a much more significant decline.

The report also noted that a significant proportion of consumers had adopted the idea of reducing expenditure on non-essential goods and services, particularly on clothing and dining out. As a result, several retailers presented underwhelming sales results during the Christmas season.

Analysts commented on this matter. They pointed out that the low consumer situation could further deteriorate if individuals begin to express significant concerns about job security. They made this statement after discovering that several firms had begun to publicly announce their intentions to lay off their workforce shortly after Reeves’s budget announcement. However, in the holiday season, this trend declined.

Job reduction in companies raises economic concerns

Following the layoff announcement, data from the government showed that businesses made clear their intentions to reduce approximately 33,392 jobs in the four weeks leading up to December 14. This figure represented the most significant job cuts since early 2023.

Reeves’s budget announcement had also weakened Business confidence. To support this claim, reports mentioned that a business confidence index for the fourth quarter, as reported by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, declined to its all-time low in three years.

Furthermore, the key PMIs indicated a slight improvement in the economy as of December 2025. This situation was noted just after an initial forecast was reduced.

Andrew Wishart, a UK economist at Berenberg, stated that, “Right now, it looks soft because we’re seeing weakness in the job market affecting spending.”

