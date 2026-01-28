UK demands Google to allow websites to opt out of AI Overviews

The United Kingdom has stepped up its efforts to address and regulate Google’s monopolization in the search and search engine advertising sectors. The government has urged Google to allow publishers to opt out of being featured in AI-powered Overviews that pop up when users enter search queries on Google’s search platform.

The move follows growing concerns about content ownership and digital rights in the online landscape. The government wants Google to revamp its AI summary features to give publishers more control over how their content is used to generate automated search results.

UK’s CMA designates Google “strategic market status”

The push comes as part of a broader effort by the UK government to balance innovation with fair compensation and transparency in the digital ecosystem. Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) designated Google with “strategic market status” due to its search engine dominance. The proposal was the first push from the country’s new regulatory powers, which authorities term a ‘proportionate targeted intervention,’ designed to revisit monopolies among big tech companies such as Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

The move allows the CMA to compel the U.S. tech company to change its operations despite emphasizing that the proposal is not a finding of wrongdoing and does not prompt immediate requirements. The regulators have been eying Alphabet-owned Google. Designating the company as having “strategic market status” in online search gives the UK’s regulator greater power to implement interventionary measures.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s Executive Director for Digital Markets, Will Hayter, said in October last year that the authority had “found that Google maintains a strategic position in the search and search advertising sector, with more than 90% of searches in the UK taking place on this platform.”

CMA also called for changes to ensure that search results ranking is transparent and fair, making it easier for people to choose other search engines. CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said that the targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google’s search technology.

She also added that regulators would provide a fairer deal for content publishers, especially news organisations, on how their content is used to generate Google’s AI Overviews as users interact with the platform.

The search engine giant has pushed back on the regulators, saying that AI overviews were helping users discover new content. The tech giant also mentioned that users were changing how they search the internet and that it has provided publishers with a range of controls for a long time. Google also said it was investigating new ways to let users opt out of search engine generative AI features at any time.

Ron Eden, Google’s principal for product management. Said that new control measures need to avoid breaking the search in a way that confuses users. He also added that the company was working on a solution to give publishers and website owners more choice while still delivering value to users.

The search engine giant also recently caught the attention of EU regulators due to dominance and monopoly control. A previous Cryptopolitan report highlighted that European regulators gave Google six months to eliminate any obstacles that block competing AI search tools from accessing its Android system. The regulators also told the company to share crucial information with other search companies.

The EU announcement is part of the bloc’s broader move to enforce the Digital Markets Act. EU Officials will examine whether Google is complying with regulations that require the tech giant to make Android work with rival AI programs and provide search information to competitors under reasonable conditions.

Teresa Ribera, the EU’s competition chief, said that the proceedings aim to help Google understand how it should comply with its obligations on online search data sharing and interoperability. She said that the proceedings will help enterprises maximize the potential of AIs and their underlying benefits by ensuring the field is fair and open to all participants.

