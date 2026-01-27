🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Google faces EU crackdown with six-month deadline to open Android to rival AI tools

1. Brussels sets timeline for compliance
2. Google raises concerns over new regulations
  • EU gives Google six months to open Android to rival AI tools and share search data with competitors.
  • Non-compliance could result in fines up to 10% of global annual revenue.
  • Google claims new rules prioritize competitors over consumers and threaten privacy and security.

European regulators have given Google half a year to remove obstacles blocking competing artificial intelligence search tools on its Android system and share crucial information with other search companies.

The European Union announced the move as part of its enforcement of the Digital Markets Act. Officials will examine whether Google is following rules that require the tech giant to make Android work with rival AI programs and provide search information to competitors under reasonable conditions.

Brussels sets timeline for compliance

Though not yet a full investigation, the action puts pressure on Google to change how its services operate. The company must allow other businesses to connect with Android and tap into its search information. Brussels authorities set a six-month window for Google to make these changes or risk financial punishment down the road.

The two reviews will wrap up in six months, with the Commission planning to share initial findings with Google within three months.

“With today’s proceedings, we want to help Google by explaining in more detail how it should comply with its interoperability and online search data sharing obligations,” said Teresa Ribera, the EU’s competition chief. She noted the AI proceedings aim to let companies “maximise the potential and the benefits of this profound technological shift by making sure the playing field is open and fair, not tilted in favour of the largest few.”

Google raises concerns over new regulations

Google pushed back against the EU’s demands. Clare Kelly, the company’s senior competition counsel, said Google worries that additional regulations “often driven by competitor grievances rather than the interest of consumers, will compromise user privacy, security, and innovation.”

The latest action adds to Google’s regulatory troubles in Europe. Alphabet Inc.’s Google is already facing upcoming penalties under the DMA for allegedly promoting its own services across its search business and blocking app makers from directing customers to deals outside its Play Store. Regulators are also looking into whether Google unfairly pushes down certain news content in search results.

The growing scrutiny could increase Google’s existing €9.5 billion in EU fines and further strain ties with the Trump administration.

Under the new proceedings, the EU might launch a formal investigation if Google doesn’t cooperate. That could lead to fines reaching 10% of worldwide yearly revenue, though Brussels rarely imposes maximum penalties.

The EU’s executive branch said previously it would examine AI as part of its scheduled DMA review, expected by May this year. The enforcement strategy mirrors past actions. In September 2024, the Commission started similar proceedings against Apple, focusing on its DMA requirements for iOS app developers and connected devices.

