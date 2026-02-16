UK cracks down on AI chatbots to protect children online

The UK government is moving to tighten regulations on the use of artificial intelligence chatbots to better safeguard children against harmful and illegal content.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a process to fill a legal void that allowed chatbot providers to operate outside of major online safety laws. It will force companies that make and run AI chatbots to actively clamp down on illegal content and ensure their platforms are safe for younger users.

Now, the government claims it will change how the Online Safety Act is enforced and specify how chatbots must comply with the law. The regulation was designed much earlier in the process, but mainly adapted to the demands of social media platforms and public forums where people could post their content. Neither those who run private AI chatbots nor those who use them received equal coverage, and their responsibilities remain unclear. Starmer promised to close this loophole soon.

Chatbot companies need to adhere to the same legal obligations as other online companies, he cautioned, or be penalized. The government says this change must ensure that chatbot providers actively monitor their systems and block illegal material. In advance of his announcement, Starmer said no technology company would be exempt from the law.

The government also fears that treating AI chatbots differently from social media platforms could leave children vulnerable to harmful or inappropriate content. Officials believe that if AI chatbots are to reach their desired audience, particularly teenage and youth users, tougher protections are necessary.

New powers to tackle rapidly changing tech

In addition to filling legal gaps, the government will create new powers that will enable quicker action when risks emerge. Rather than waiting for Parliament to pass entirely new laws, regulators will respond to technology more quickly.

This is a way to ensure that protections keep pace with the swift progress in artificial intelligence. AI tools are improving quickly and moving into new areas. As a result, risks can manifest suddenly, and regulators require flexibility to address them.

Starmer recently pointed to the risks of harmful AI-generated content, such as cases where technology is being harnessed to create sexualized images of people without their consent.

He called such uses unacceptable and said existing laws should be enforced against them. The government said better enforcement would force companies to design safer systems from the start.

These could include protections built into chatbot software to identify and prevent illegal content before users see it. Technology companies are also set to shoulder responsibility for how their AI systems behave.

That means they need to monitor outputs, enhance safety features to make systems safer, and respond quickly when faults are detected.

Government moves to protect children from harm

The clampdown on AI chatbots is part of the larger challenge of child safety on virtually any digital platform. The government is considering new actions that could further reduce risk.

One suggestion in the works is a requirement that users be a certain age to access social media. Officials are also exploring how limiting features like infinite scrolling can encourage excessive screen time, as well as making it difficult for young people to disengage from harmful or addictive content.

These changes could come after public consultations on children’s wellbeing online. Parents, educators, and safety experts are worried about the impact of digital platforms on young people’s mental health and the amount of exposure to inappropriate content.

The government’s broader aim is to create a safer online environment where children can benefit from technology without being exposed to serious harm.