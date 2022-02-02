TL;DR Breakdown

Ubisoft, HBAR partner to improve crypto gaming on Hedera network.

Ubisoft and HBAR to identify and support other upcoming crypto gaming projects.

HBAR Foundation and global video game publisher Ubisoft has announced a partnership focused on the rapidly expanding ecosystem with an initiative that supports the development, growth and launch of next-generation crypto gaming on the Hedera network.

As part of this engagement, Ubisoft will become a member of the Hedera Governing Council, with representatives participating in governance and product direction, as well as leading industry-specific insights. As a council member, Ubisoft will also operate a node on the Hedera network.

In collaboration with the HBAR Foundation, Ubisoft is setting up a Hedera-dedicated track into the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab. The Entrepreneurs Lab supports startups on a global scale, focusing on the future of entertainment. Together through this track, Ubisoft and THF will identify promising projects and startups and provide economic investment, as well as workshops and developer support, to assist in their success.

Ubisoft, Hedera working to improve crypto gaming industry

“Through this initiative, Ubisoft and the HBAR Foundation are forming a deep collaborative partnership, which recognizes the value proposition the Hedera network presents for the video games industry,“ said Alex Russman, of the HBAR Foundation.

“Ubisoft has been a pioneer in its engagement with distributed ledger technology, and the decision to directly engage with THF to enhance the support it provides to entertainment and gaming innovators provides tremendous opportunities for developers, startups and users alike.”

“At Ubisoft, we believe that the distributed ledger technology holds a key to the future of gaming by opening new opportunities for players to become true stakeholders of our games.

The Hedera network offers a promising take on this technology, notably through its scalability, energy efficiency and innovative consensus mechanism.” said Didier Genevois, Blockchain Technical Director at the Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab. “We look forward to exploring with the Hedera ecosystem through our participation in the Governing Council.”