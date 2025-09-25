UAE M2 Capital expands crypto portfolio with $20M Ethena support

UAE M2 Capital Limited, the proprietary investment arm of UAE M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in digital asset solutions, has invested $20 million in Ethena ($ENA), the governance token of the Ethena protocol.

Before the latest investment, M2 Capital had invested in the Sui Foundation.

Ethena powers USDe, a crypto-native synthetic dollar, and sUSDe, its value-accruing form. To date, Ethena has surpassed $14 billion in TVL. Ethena’s structure combines the stability of a synthetic dollar with the performance potential of a reward-bearing asset. USDe is backed by crypto collateral and maintained through delta-neutral hedging.

M2 Capital adds Ethena to portfolio

M2 Capital, the investment arm of M2 Holdings, seeks to selectively integrate Ethena into its wealth management offering.

Kim Wong, Managing Director and Head of Treasury at M2 Holdings noted that the investment in Ethena offers sophisticated digital asset investors exclusive products in a regulated atmosphere for the MENA region.

Ethena’s Conor Ryder, Head of Research noted that stablecoins are the single most important instrument in crypto. He adds that stablecoins providing a crypto-native synthetic dollar are not only the largest challenge in the space but the largest opportunity.

UAE central bank stablecoin regulations do approve of the use of synthetic stablecoins. Only AED fiat-backed stablecoins are allowed as legal tender in the UAE, with further support for fiat-backed stablecoins in virtual asset purchases.

