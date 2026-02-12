U.S. House passes Bill to terminate Trump’s Canada tariffs

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 219–211 to rescind President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, with six Republicans joining Democrats in a rare bipartisan rebuke. The vote demonstrates the growing opposition to Trump’s trade policies among his own party, despite the measure’s slim chances in the Senate and probable veto.

Donald Trump has imposed several tariffs on Canada since his re-election. Last month, Trump threatened to impose a 100% import tax in reaction to Canada’s proposed trade agreement with China.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Democrats challenge Trump as midterms approach

Democrats urged their Republican counterparts to oppose Trump, who has taken over the party, before the vote.

“Today’s vote is simple, very simple: Will you vote to lower the cost of living for the American family or will you keep prices high out of loyalty to one person, Donald J Trump?” said Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who authored the resolution.

The vote was cast as the U.S. begins its crucial midterm election season. The general election takes place in November after the primaries start in March. Every member of the House of Representatives will be represented in their constituency on the ballot.

Trump vowed to ruin any Republican’s chances of winning the election if they supported the plan on Wednesday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social during the House floor vote, “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against tariffs will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time.” Trump added that no Republican should be held accountable for undermining the economic and national security benefits that tariffs have provided.

The U.S. President also accused Canada, one of the United States’ closest allies and largest trading partners, of mistreating its neighbor to the south.

Trump further stated on Truth Social that Canada has historically exploited the U.S. in trade and is one of the hardest nations to work with, especially on issues at the northern border. He pushed Republicans to keep tariffs in place, arguing that they are an easy win for the U.S.

House votes, legal challenges mount against Trump’s tariffs

The vote followed an unsuccessful attempt by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump friend in Congress, to prevent members from discussing Trump’s tariffs on the chamber floor.

With Republicans holding a thin majority in the U.S. House, six Republican representatives, including Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Don Bacon of Nebraska, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, joined a nearly united Democratic front, contributing enough votes to ensure approval.

Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, introduced the bill, claiming that Trump had “weaponized tariffs” against allies and caused global economic instability.

Meeks said before the vote that these tariffs have not only severely damaged the U.S. relationship with Canada by bringing Canada closer to China, but also increased domestic prices.

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, one of the six Republicans, voted with Democrats to approve the legislation. Before the vote, he stated that “tariffs have been a ‘net negative’ for the economy and are a significant tax that American consumers, manufacturers, and farmers are paying.”

Trump’s tariffs are also facing legal scrutiny, as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule in a lawsuit challenging the president’s authority to impose the taxes.

The White House’s defense of the import duties, which the president claimed are required to repair America’s manufacturing base and correct its trade imbalance, was questioned by the majority of the justices, including several conservatives.

A group of states and many small businesses are contesting the measures, arguing that the president has overreached himself in enforcing the levies, which are effectively taxes.

America’s highest court typically takes months to issue significant rulings, with a conservative majority of 6-3, but many anticipate it will act more quickly in this case. This is also viewed as the first significant test of the Trump administration’s efforts to increase presidential power.