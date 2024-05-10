Loading...

U.S. House Gears Up to Decide on Landmark Cryptocurrency Legislation

1 mins read
U.S. wants Binance's CZ in prison for at least 3 years

Contents
1. Legislative Process and Committee Sanctions
2. Current Situation and Legislative Prospects
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), a major cryptocurrency regulation bill.
  • FIT21 has garnered bipartisan support in the House Financial Services Committee but faces some opposition, including from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).
  • While the House is set to vote on the bill, its future in the Senate remains uncertain, with limited progress on similar legislation.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), which seeks to regulate the cryptocurrency market.

This announcement was made by Congressman Patrick McHenry, who is the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and has been instrumental in the making of the bill. The bill had received significant bipartisan backing in his committee, though there was some opposition from the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep.  Maxine Waters (D-Calif. ). 

Legislative Process and Committee Sanctions

Last year, FIT21 went through several legislative stages, and it was approved by both the House Financial Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee. The House Rules Committee recently approved it for a House vote next month. This action is quite a significant milestone, as FIT21 may be the first significant digital assets regulatory legislation to finish and pass one of Congress’s chambers. 

Current Situation and Legislative Prospects

The drive for FIT21 is an outcome of many years of bipartisan attempts to make rules for digital assets clear and to show that the regulatory framework is an important issue. This legislation has been identified by Rep.  McHenry, who retires at the end of this term, as one of his priority legislations in his last year. The House is ready to vote on the bill, but the Senate is unlikely to act on it because of little progress on other cryptocurrency bills in that chamber. Nonetheless, the Senate has indicated a bit of receptiveness toward the regulation of digital assets, including stablecoins.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
IMF Urges Nigeria to License Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges
#Industry News
2 mins read

IMF Urges Nigeria to License Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Coingecko Research
#News
2 mins read

Coingecko Research: Over 20% of Top Cryptos Are Low Float

Bringing Venture Capital to the community, BasedVC’s strategy by Rudy De La Cruz 
#Interview
3 mins read

Bringing Venture Capital to the community, BasedVC’s strategy with Rudy De La Cruz 

Bankman
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bankman-Fried’s Transformation Behind Bars Amidst Legal Battle

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan