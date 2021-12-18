TL;DR Breakdown

• Bitcoin is among the top ten internet search options in Colombia.

• The most globally traded cryptocurrency raises its price to over 2 percent.

In Latin America, especially in Colombia, crypto adoption has increased greatly throughout 2021. A few days to saying goodbye to the vigorous year, reports indicate that Bitcoin has been one of Colombia’s main cryptos for virtual commerce.

With the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the South American has experienced a slight increase in crypto adoptions. But many people believe in the financial future offered by the token and the entire decentralized market.

Bitcoin advances within Colombia

Bitcoin will be the most used crypto by Colombians in 2021. The market leader crypto gained priority in the country after showing an ATH of $58,000 for March and eventually exceeding the figure to $61,000 in October. The appeal to BTC not only skyrocketed in Colombia but in its neighboring country Venezuela, which is going through a serious financial crisis.

While people viewed Bitcoin with priority, other exchanges came to South American territory to facilitate this decentralized investment. Binance has been a key player in the growth of crypto usage in Colombia, as have Coinbase and LocalBitcoin.

Regarding the restrictions on the token, Colombia has been very friendly from the beginning, giving way to a massive adoption among banks. Reports suggest that some Colombian banks accept the use of crypto but yearn to regulate their trading to ensure the safety of the crypto investors.

Payments with crypto are also advanced in South America, where it is already possible to cover bills with BTC or other tokens. This has made the average Colombian adapt to new technology and profit from trading or even crypto mining.

Search for information about BTC in the country

A field analysis showed that Bitcoin enters the top 10 of the most searched in Colombia. To this word are added searches such as “James Rodríguez,” a national soccer player, “Shakira,” the singer from Barranquilla, and “Lionel Messi,” an Argentine soccer player who is acclaimed worldwide. This shows that BTC enters the list of priorities for citizens who seek to nourish themselves with a lot of information about to use it correctly.

It is believed that at least 1 in 10 Colombians knows about Bitcoin, how to invest in the token, and what uses it can be given besides virtual transactions. This small attraction has recently caused the token to increase in value, causing it to move away from its bearish streak.

BTC is trading at $47,012, with a rise of 2.49 percent in the last 24 hours. BTC benefits from Colombian adoption and altcoins such as Ether that trades at $3,957, Binance Coin, with $531.21 in value; and Dogecoin, with $0.1727.