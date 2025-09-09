FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
USDYuan

U.S. eyes ban electronics testing labs linked to China

2 mins read
803037
U.S. eyes ban electronics testing labs linked to China

Contents

1. Chinese embassy criticized U.S. for politicizing trade
Share link:

In this post:

  • The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has begun a process to revoke recognition for seven China-linked testing labs, citing national security concerns.
  • The Chinese Embassy responded by accusing the U.S. of misusing national security claims to suppress Chinese companies and turning trade issues into political tools.
  • The FCC previously banned telecom gear from Huawei, ZTE, and others, and is currently reviewing nine Chinese firms.

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission said it has opened a proceeding to revoke U.S. recognition for seven testing laboratories tied to the Chinese government, citing national security concerns.

In May, the agency approved rules blocking some China-based labs from certifying devices like phones, cameras, and computers for sale in the U.S.

The FCC added that recognition for four other Chinese labs has run out since May and will not be renewed, including two that had sought extensions.

“Foreign adversary governments should not own and control the labs that test the devices the FCC certifies as safe for the U.S. market,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said.

Every electronic product headed for the United States must clear the FCC’s equipment authorization process before import. The agency estimates that about 75% of such devices are tested in labs located inside China.

As reported by Reuters, targets named by the FCC include Chongqing Academy of Information and Communications, CQC Internet of Vehicles Technical Service Co, CVC Testing, TUV Rheinland-CCIC Ningbo Co, UL-CCIC, CESI (Guangzhou) Standards,  China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology, and CCIC Southern Testing Co.

Chinese embassy criticized U.S. for politicizing trade

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has said before that it opposes the United States “over-stretching the concept of national security, using national apparatus and long-arm jurisdiction to bring down Chinese companies. We oppose turning trade and technological issues into political weapons.”

See also  Nvidia chips still wanted by Chinese AI firms despite Beijing pressure

The FCC has previously said many of the labs appear to have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, including links to state-owned enterprises or the Chinese military. The agency said these facilities have tested thousands of devices for the U.S. market in recent years.

In November 2022, the commission stopped approvals of new telecommunications equipment from Huawei and ZTE, and also blocked telecom and video-surveillance gear from Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

In March this year, the FCC said it was reviewing nine Chinese companies, including Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile and China Telecom, to determine whether they were trying to get around U.S. restrictions.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan