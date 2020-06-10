With how Bitcoin and crypto adoption continues to increase in every part of the globe, survey data from Fidelity, a financial service firm, suggest that one-third of large US, Europe institutional investors invest in cryptocurrencies. The research also reveals further that these investors stake their money more on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bloomberg reported that Fidelity’s survey was carried out in not lesser than 800 firms in Europe and America. Afterward, it was concluded that one-third of large U.S., Europe institutional investors possess cryptocurrency.

Europe institutional investors beat the U.S. in crypto investment

36 percent of all 774 respondents of the survey in Europe and America revealed they owned either crypto or its derivative. Although many U.S. authorities have been keeping close tabs on cryptos, it has not stopped firms from stashing the digital assets as the number of firms holding the digital assets significantly increased over the year.

The survey revealed that 27 percent of institutions that include family offices, investment advisers, pension funds and traditional hedge funds reportedly own cryptocurrencies in the U.S. in 2019, Fidelity only carried out its survey on 441 firms in the U.S and only 22 percent confirmed they posses cryptos.

Unlike in the U.S, where only 27 percent of all firms own cryptos, in Europe, 45 percent of the firms claim they hold crypto coins.

Tom Jessop thought about crypto investment in Europe and America

Tom Jessop, President of Fidelity Digital Assets, said in an interview that possibly, Europe institutional investors are more because the continent is more accommodating and supportive. He said investors might get negative interest rates in many countries. Bitcoin may look more attractive because other assets aren’t paying return.

The survey revealed that more than a quarter of respondents than own crypto hold Bitcoin with only 11 percent possessing Ether.

The research was carried out between November last year and March by Greenwich associates. Volatility in crypto price is a fear factor for other firms that are yet to own any digital assets the research revealed, too, but then since March 2020, charts are indicating that Bitcoin’s volatility is almost at its lowest.