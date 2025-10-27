tZero, tokenized securities firm yet to turn profit, prepares for 2026 IPO

tZERO has announced its plans to go public in 2026. The company, which has yet to record any profit on paper, is reportedly already in talks with potential investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) backed tZERO is joining the growing list of companies preparing for public listings. During an interview, Konevsky revealed that the company has started talks with investment bankers, but it has yet to choose which ones will handle the initial public offering (IPO).

tZERO is preparing to go public

tZERO Group Inc., a company that operates a blockchain-based marketplace for tokenized securities, is preparing to go public in 2026, according to its Chief Executive Officer Alan Konevsky.

The company is also considering raising fresh capital through a pre-IPO fundraising round. Konevsky confirmed that tZERO currently employs more than 50 people and is not yet profitable.

The company was founded in 2014, and its model is designed in such a way that it makes financial markets more efficient and transparent by tracking and trading real-world assets on distributed ledgers.

tZERO has raised about $200 million in total capital, including from its own tokenized securities offering. Konevsky said that the company has good infrastructure and has built enough credibility for an IPO to be the next step for the company.

The financial sector has caught the tokenization bug

Tokenization, the process of putting real-world assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate on blockchain networks, has recently gained momentum among mainstream financial institutions.

Tokenization offers faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and more transparency than traditional systems.

BlackRock Inc. launched a money-market fund on blockchain last year, and this year, companies such as Kraken began offering tokenized versions of equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to blockchain tracker rwa.xyz, about $35 billion worth of real-world assets are now represented on blockchain networks.

tZERO allows companies to issue tokenized securities under exemptions like Regulation D, which enables private securities offerings without full registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The platform also facilitates secondary trading of a limited number of tokenized assets, including its own shares.

Competing tokenization firm, Securitize is reportedly also in discussions to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Meanwhile, crypto exchanges Gemini and Bullish listed their shares earlier this year, and Kraken is preparing its own IPO for 2026.

“We’re in the early stages of a major transformation in how financial assets are managed and traded,” Konevsky said. “Our goal is to be at the center of that change.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.