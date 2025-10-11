RWA firm Securitize in talks to go public at $1 billion valuation

Securitize is considering going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The RWA tokenization firm could reach a $1B valuation following a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II Inc.

Securitize, a leading blockchain company specializing in the tokenization of traditional investments, is reportedly in advanced discussions to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) launched by Cantor Fitzgerald LP. The transaction is expected to value Securitize at more than $1B.

Securitize considers public listing through merger

The potential merger involves Cantor Equity Partners II Inc., a blank-check company that raised $240M in May through its initial public offering. Brandon Lutnick, the chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, serves as chief executive officer of the SPAC.

While deliberations are ongoing, sources emphasized that Securitize could still choose to remain private.

But if finalized, the deal would mark a major milestone for the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector, which is one of the most promising real-world applications of blockchain technology. Tokenization allows investors to gain fractional exposure to traditional assets such as equities, bonds, and real estate through blockchain-based digital tokens, making them easier to trade, transfer, and track.

The RWA market is on a run

The tokenization of real-world assets has become a hot topic among asset managers and financial institutions seeking to combine the transparency and efficiency of blockchain with the credibility of regulated investment products. It is one of the ways blockchain can achieve mainstream adoption.

Securitize is a leading player in the growing tokenization sector and has attracted investments from major financial players, including BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Securitize’s platform allows investors to gain tokenized exposure to traditional assets such as S&P indices. BlackRock’s tokenized fund BUIDL is also available through the platform. Other backers of the firm include ARK Venture Fund, Tradeweb Markets Inc., and Nomura Holdings Inc.

Securitize is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a transfer agent, which allows it to manage ownership records of tokenized securities. It also holds licenses to operate in select European jurisdictions and maintains operations in Japan.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.