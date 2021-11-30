TL;DR Breakdown

Twitter new CEO interest in crypto unknown.

Micro blogging platform remains an active space for crypto conversations.

On Monday, the famous co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm for a new person, Parag Agrawal.

During his time at Twitter, Dorsey was a staunch Bitcoin advocate who never shied away from speaking up for Bitcoin in public. His love for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies made Twitter an open place for many to discuss digital assets.

Jack Dorsey’s love for crypto played a huge role in fueling crypto conversations on the microblogging platform such that today, it is safe to say Twitter is the number one medium every crypto analyst, critics, investors, media firms, and other enthusiasts discuss digital assets and air their opinions as regards happening in the crypto space.

Series of price predictions, analysis, crypto happenings break on the social media first before other platforms thanks to the openness of the former CEO Dorsey.

Under Dorsey’s watch, he employed a Twitter crypto team mandated primarily to explore decentralized apps with the ultimate goal to explore the possibility of incorporating decentralized technologies into the platform products and infrastructure.

He also integrated crypto with the micro-blogging platform as he added a feature where sets could tip their most favored content creators – using Bitcoin. Named Tips, the feature will allow Twitter influencers to earn money from anywhere in the world without any geographical restrictions.

Unlike Dorsey, Agrawal does not pass for a public figure like the former CEO; hence he has made few public comments about anything, let alone cryptocurrency.

The executive has only one tweet mentioning BTC: a November 2019 post about a Bitcoin meetup in Nigeria which used a fire emoji to convey the importance of the cryptocurrency to the African country. In fact, the social media company CTO made just 10 tweets and 13 retweets in all of 2021, an average of one post every two weeks—and most of them didn’t touch upon crypto.

An anonymous source who works close to Agrawal spoke on the new CEO and his opinion on crypto.

“Parag has been integral to Bluesky (the decentralized protocol project), so safe to say he’s a crypto believer. And even if he weren’t, Twitter needs audience and engagement growth, and crypto is a super-vital community to that.”