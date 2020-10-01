Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has announced that he doesn’t hold Ethereum and has never held the coin as he has only been a fan of only leading digital asset, Bitcoin.

While giving a reply to Udi Wertheimer’s question on what digital assets he holds in his wallet, the Twitter CEO mentioned that he only holds Bitcoin. Ethereum is the second digital asset by market capitalization and the token of the Ethereum Blockchain.

Jack Dorsey is the CEO of Twitter and Square, a payments facilitator platform. Dorsey has been known to be an avid supporter of Bitcoin with his Twitter bio housing just one word, “Bitcoin”. Due to his reply to Udi Wertheimer’s question today, most crypto fans on the platform have now tagged him a Bitcoin maximalist.

Bitcoin maximalists are a set of true believers who trade only in Bitcoin as they believe it is the only crypto worth having. In their belief, they hold on to other cryptos as flawed and see no reason to hold them in their portfolio.

The Twitter CEO was invited to join the Facebook Libra project, he refused on the grounds that Bitcoin was the future of money and is for everyone in the world. In his view, he argued that Bitcoin should be used as activism against the unfavorable laws of the financial institutions.

Furthermore, he has lauded the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, while calling his creation “pure”.

Jack Dorsey provides funds to aid crypto start ups

Advertising and advocating is not the only way the Twitter CEO backs Bitcoin and its users as he has also provided funds to developing Bitcoin firms through his own firm, Square.

He says his main aim is to use the company to foster the growth and development of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Furthermore, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin can also be for social activism.