Tuition Coin Announces Teach to Earn on Cardano

Incentivizing greater student and teacher participation within EdTech with Coins for College

Tuition Coin, a novel Crystal Chain product, is the newest Teach to Earn project on the Cardano blockchain. Designed to incentivize further participation in educational technology, Tuition Coin powers a new system that will benefit both teachers and students.

Teachers, while forming an essential component of society, are often underpaid and overworked. By creating a cryptocurrency reward for contributions to the wider educational space, Tuition Coin ensures that teachers can thrive within the growing EdTech space.

Teachers from all over the world can earn Tuition Coins by registering on the Coins For College platform. After the sign-up and KYC process are approved, Educational content creators can start earning cryptocurrency in exchange for sharing knowledge. Those with existing content and lesson plans on the internet can also participate and contribute to the internet’s open information sphere.

Educational resources created by teachers will be available to students for free on the Coins For College platform. With a vision of ensuring that every child has access to high-quality educational material, Coins For College fills educational gaps irrespective of whether their school can provide it.

Students can complete lessons and assessments on the platform to earn Scholarship Points that form a standardized means by which progress and effort can be measured. Implementing a new, accessible standardized system is an important requirement for global education because of the waning influence of the SAT.

Tuition Coin (TUIT) works as an incentive for educational content creators. Teachers can supplement their income by earning TUIT in exchange for lessons, study plans and other learning resources. Abiding by Standards Correlation, the content can be shared in the knowledge that students will be able to access lessons that are age-appropriate as per their countries’ educational requirements.

60% of the 100 billion TUIT tokens that will ever be in circulation are reserved for educators, and can only be earned by contributing to the global educational ecosystem. Teachers will be offered the same incentives for content whether they create it afresh or import it from existing platforms. All content on the platform will meet the standards set by 1EdTech, a non-profit focused on making remote learning more standardized and accessible.

Visit the Tuition Coin website to learn more about how you as an educator can get involved in shaping the future of generations to come.

About Tuition Coin

Tuition Coin is the cryptocurrency that powers the Coins For College platform. Created by Crystal Chain, Tuition Coin forms a key part of the reward mechanism for teachers creating content and lesson plans.

Students can access the content for free using the Coins For College platform and will be awarded Scholarship Points upon completing modules and assessments. These Scholarship Points will serve as a measurement tool to identify promising and deserving students who desire to pursue further education, but may lack the financial resources to do so.

