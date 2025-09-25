FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
TSMC

TSMC taps AI for energy-efficient chips as Qualcomm targets enterprise PCs

2 mins read
818508
TSMC taps AI for energy-efficient chips as Qualcomm targets enterprise PCs

Contents

1. Cadence and Synopsys beat engineers on speed and accuracy
2. Qualcomm pushes Guardian to compete in the business PC market
Share link:

In this post:

  • TSMC is using AI software from Cadence and Synopsys to design energy-efficient AI chips.
  • Nvidia’s current AI servers consume up to 1,200 watts, pushing TSMC to pursue new chiplet designs.
  • Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon X2 Elite chip with Guardian, a remote security feature for business PCs.

TSMC rolled out a new AI-based chip design method on Wednesday in Silicon Valley, aiming to cut the power demands of AI chips by up to tenfold. The company, which manufactures chips for Nvidia and other tech giants, says this change is necessary as current systems burn too much electricity.

At full load, Nvidia’s AI servers can use up to 1,200 watts, the same as keeping 1,000 U.S. homes running non-stop. That kind of energy drain isn’t sustainable, and TSMC is reportedly trying to fix it with smarter design.

The approach revolves around building chips with smaller pieces called chiplets, each made with different tech, all packaged into one. But it’s not just about throwing pieces together. These new packages are being designed by AI software from firms like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, not by engineers alone.

Cadence and Synopsys beat engineers on speed and accuracy

Jim Chang, deputy director at TSMC’s 3DIC Methodology Group, showed off the results. Using Cadence and Synopsys software, chip designs that once took two days of human effort were finished by AI in five minutes. “That helps to max out TSMC technology’s capability, and we find this is very useful,” Jim said during his talk. The company sees this speed boost as key to getting more efficient chips to market faster.

See also  Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge

But not every problem can be solved with smarter code.Kaushik Veeraraghavan, an engineer at Meta’s infrastructure division, said during his keynote that the current chip manufacturing model is hitting physical walls.Moving data in and out of chips with traditional wires is slowing things down.

Switching to optical connections could fix that, but right now, they’re still too unreliable for large data centers. “Really, this is not an engineering problem,” Kaushik said. “It’s a fundamental physical problem.”

At the same event, Qualcomm launched a new set of chips, including one aimed squarely at business computers. The flagship, Snapdragon X2 Elite, is expected to ship next year with a new security feature called Guardian.

Qualcomm pushes Guardian to compete in the business PC market

Kedar Kondap, senior vice president of gaming and compute at Qualcomm, explained how Guardian works.The feature lets IT teams remotely connect to a laptop, even if it’s off, to push updates or give support.This kind of remote access has existed before, but Qualcomm plans to pair it with their 5G modem chips.

That means companies could locate and manage laptops as long as they have a mobile signal. “Nobody else can offer something like that,” said Ben Bajarin, chief executive of Creative Strategies. “I can actually see that being attractive for a portion of the workforce and something that will get stronger interest in Qualcomm for enterprise fleets.”

See also  China limits the use of AI by clergy in efforts to regulate its 'Temple Economy'

Qualcomm has been trying to grab a piece of the PC market for two years now, competing with Apple and Intel by offering energy-saving chips for Windows laptops. Intel still holds most of the corporate PC share and already had similar remote features, but Qualcomm’s wireless integration might give it an edge with businesses managing devices on the go.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan