Trump accuses Xi of plotting against him with Putin and Kim in their private meeting

Donald Trump accused Xi Jinping of teaming up with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to quietly work against the United States.

In a Truth Social post shared early Wednesday while China hosted its largest military parade in years, Trump claimed the three leaders were “conspiring against the United States of America.”

“Whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump posted.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Trump watches as Putin and Kim join Xi in Beijing

Xi stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Putin during the parade, where they were seen chatting and laughing, as fighter jets roared across Beijing’s skies, and tanks, missile carriers, autonomous vehicles all rolled through the square.

Soldiers goose-stepped past, and the spectacle ended with doves and balloons released into the air. China’s parade, described as the “80th anniversary of the country’s victory against Japanese aggression and the world’s victory against fascism,” showed off a range of new, domestically-built military tech.

Kim made a surprise visit to the event and brought along his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who stood behind him during key moments.

Cheong Seong-Chang, vice president of South Korea’s Sejong Institute, said her presence proved her growing role, saying, “Kim Ju Ae continues to receive the protocol treatment equivalent to North Korea’s ‘second-in-command’ even when abroad.”

Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, greeted her directly. Her appearance followed rising diplomatic movement between Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow.

Kim and Putin had already been in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit days earlier. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not stay for the parade but appeared in a widely shared video laughing with Xi and Putin during the summit’s informal sidelines.

South Korea’s president rejected the invitation entirely, while eight Southeast Asian leaders showed up. Western officials were nearly absent.

China pushes military strength while eyeing global leverage

Xi didn’t directly mention Taiwan, but he stressed the military’s job in defending national sovereignty and unity. Meanwhile, parade commentators highlighted China’s efforts in cybersecurity and information control as part of its national defense push.

While the United States was left out of the diplomatic spotlight, China’s reach in Asia appeared to be deepening. Neil Thomas, a China politics fellow at the Asia Society, said China’s ability to draw Putin and Kim to Beijing underlined its expanding influence in regional diplomacy.

He added that this comes at a time when it’s not clear whether the United States even wants trade and investment agreements with Asia anymore.

Despite Trump’s post, Thomas said the presence of Putin and Kim was unlikely to impact the U.S.-China trade talks, which had been improving after a rocky spring filled with steep tariffs. Both countries agreed to pause most duties through mid-November, and a possible Trump-Xi meeting has been floated.

The drama didn’t end there. North Korea has reportedly deployed troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. China has refused to label Russia’s invasion as such and instead pushed for peace talks. The United States has accused Beijing of backing Russia’s military efforts, a charge that China denies.

Xi’s parade speech was not the only time he’s used this platform to showcase China’s long-term power goals. In 2019, he stood in the same spot to commemorate 70 years of Communist Party rule, declaring, “no force can stop the Chinese people.”

Xi, who became president in 2013, scrapped presidential term limits in 2018, tightening his grip on the nation’s leadership. Putin previously attended a similar Chinese parade in 2015, which marked 70 years since the end of World War II.

That event drew major world leaders like then–South Korean President Park Geun-hye, representatives from France and the United States, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

