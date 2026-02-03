President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Justice will continue its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, a dispute that has become one of the most contentious confrontations between the White House and the nation’s central bank.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the investigation led by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in Washington, D.C., “will be taken to the end” and dismissed calls from some Republican lawmakers to drop the case. He reiterated harsh criticism of the renovation project, calling the cost “either gross incompetence or… theft of some kind or kickbacks.”

The Department of Justice is looking into the high renovation costs

According to recent news, the DOJ is looking into the information top officials at the Federal Reserve provided about the ongoing renovations, which seem to have cost an arm and a leg so far.

The agency wants to find out whether what was shared with Congress matches what was actually available. The Fed launched a multi-year project to improve two main buildings in D.C., including the historic Marriner S. Eccles Building. The project focuses on upgrading the structure and safety and modernizing old infrastructure, such as electrical, plumbing, and waterproofing systems.

It is an ongoing project while the buildings are still open, and it’s a pretty complex job given their historic status. The estimated renovation cost for the building is approximately $2.5 billion. The renovation cost was increased due to changes in the construction conditions.

According to the Federal Reserve, the cost of renovations rose significantly because they needed more materials and labor. They also blamed the sudden inflation and unexpected changes that came up during construction.to the increase in material and labor costs, inflation, and changes encountered during the construction. The renovation of the old building involved more work than was initially evident during the early stages.

Powell stated that the project is important because it will help address issues such as maintenance and safety. The buildings have deteriorated over the years due to extensive use. The renovation project aims at making the necessary repairs, not renovations, and ensuring that the facilities are safe, usable, and affordable.

The investigations have left leadership at the Federal Reserve unclear

Renovations at the Federal Reserve are ongoing, and significant changes in the central bank have raised concerns as key leadership decisions approach. In January, Jerome Powell confirmed he is under criminal investigation.

He said, “It’s rare for a Fed chair to be under investigation. It’s put a spotlight on my job and the Fed. The Fed uses its own money for the renovation, not taxpayers’ money. The Fed said the cost of maintaining the building and construction comes out of the Fed’s own income.”

The investigation has triggered uncommon backlash across Washington, including within the Republican Party. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) has vowed to block confirmation of Trump’s nominee for Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, until the probe is resolved. Tillis warned that continuing the investigation “risks undermining the independence of the central bank.”

The timing of these investigations is important because Powell’s term as chair ends in May. Currently, the Justice Department has made no announcement regarding the charges. The department has also made no announcement regarding the timeline for the investigation’s conclusion. The issue remains pending until a decision is made, and Trump is not backing down.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.