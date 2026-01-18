Trump says Dimon lied about Fed chair offer, calls him unfit for the job

Trump on Saturday said Jamie Dimon lied about being offered the Federal Reserve chair role. He said the claim was false and blasted The Wall Street Journal for publishing it without asking him.

Trump also said Jamie isn’t fit for the position and slammed JPMorgan for how they treated him after the January 6th Capitol protest.

“There was never such an offer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Why wouldn’t The Wall Street Journal call me to ask whether or not such an offer was made? I would have very quickly told them, ‘NO,’ and that would have been the end of the story.”

He said the meeting never happened and accused Jamie of pretending it was some joke.

Trump also said that:-

“Also, one was led to believe that I offered Jamie Dimon the job of Secretary of the Treasury, but that would be one that he would be very interested in. The problem is, I have Scott Bessent doing a fantastic job, A SUPERSTAR — Why would I give it to Jamie? No such offer was made there, or even thought of, either.”

Trump plans lawsuit against JPMorgan over account closure

Trump also said he will sue JPMorgan Chase for shutting down his accounts after January 6th, calling it “inappropriate and incorrect debanking.” He said the protest was justified and added, “The Election was RIGGED!” The lawsuit, he said, will be filed within two weeks.

Back in August 2025, Trump signed an executive order telling banks they can’t reject clients based on their political or religious views. He has said banks have targeted him personally.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America both refused to take his deposits after his first term ended. He gave no proof but said it was all political.

JPMorgan responded by saying they don’t shut accounts over political beliefs. Bank of America wouldn’t comment on individual clients but said they would welcome clearer rules from regulators.

This isn’t the first time Trump and his family have called out banks. Last year, Donald Trump Jr. said they had trouble accessing regular banking services. That, he said, is what pushed them into crypto. “So, [my family] got into crypto, not because it was like, ‘hey, this is the next cool thing,’ we got into it out of necessity,” Donny Jr. said.

Now Trump is going after JPMorgan in court, but he’s also been going after the banks in policy. He wants a hard cap on credit card interest rates at 10%.

The banking sector reacted fast. JPMorgan shares dropped around 5% over the last week, even though the company beat expectations in its latest earnings report. Other major bank stocks also fell after Trump gave them until January 20 to comply.

The Wall Street Journal had claimed Trump offered the Federal Reserve job to Jamie during a meeting at the White House months ago. Jerome Powell’s current Fed chair term ends on May 15,.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.