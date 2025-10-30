🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Trump plans to raise pressure on Xi with Asia mineral deals

Trump heads out to meet China’s Xi Jinping in final stop on Asian tour

Economic and geopolitical tensions over trade remain high, but Trump struck a surprisingly hopeful tone just hours before the meeting.

“I think we’re going to have a deal,” he told reporters while boarding Air Force One. Trump also suggested tariffs on Chinese exports could be eased if negotiations go well.

Live Reporting

02:10Xi lands in South Korea to staged welcome and rising tensions in Busan

A coordinated welcome group arranged by the Chinese embassy in South Korea has gathered outside Gimhae airport, where Chinese President Xi Jinping just arrived. Staff were seen distributing Chinese and Korean flags to individuals lining the roadside, waving in preparation for Xi’s motorcade.

Several young people line up along the street, holding Chinese and South Korean flags

Meanwhile, South Korean police are preparing for anti-China protests expected to flare up in Busan, with demonstrators already gathering near the meeting site.

Meanwhile, the Marine One has lifted off, carrying President Trump toward Gimhae International Airport in Busan, where he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes, tightly timed encounter.

The meeting comes immediately after Xi’s arrival for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Trump, who attended several APEC-related side events, will skip the main leaders’ summit kicking off tomorrow, heading out shortly after his bilateral with Xi wraps.

This post is updated LIVE.

01:35Trump eyes talks with Kim Jong Un, ahead of Xi's arrival

In Gyeongju, Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung finalized a major bilateral agreement involving investment flows and tariff adjustments.

One notable point on the agenda was Seoul’s request to reprocess spent nuclear fuel for naval propulsion, a long-standing strategic ask from South Korea’s defense circles.

Trump also used the moment to bring North Korea back into the conversation. “I know you’re officially at war, but we will see what we can do to get that all straightened out,” he told Lee, signaling a possible return to dialogue with Kim Jong Un ahead of Xi Jinping’s arrival to Busan.

 

🕰️ Stay tuned. Updates dropping as they come.

Trump, Xi set to meet in Busan amid trade tensions

  • United States President Donald Trump is expected to sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in what may become the defining moment of Trump’s final stop on his three-nation Asian tour.

