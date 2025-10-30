Trump heads out to meet China’s Xi Jinping in final stop on Asian tour

A coordinated welcome group arranged by the Chinese embassy in South Korea has gathered outside Gimhae airport, where Chinese President Xi Jinping just arrived. Staff were seen distributing Chinese and Korean flags to individuals lining the roadside, waving in preparation for Xi’s motorcade.

Meanwhile, South Korean police are preparing for anti-China protests expected to flare up in Busan, with demonstrators already gathering near the meeting site.

Meanwhile, the Marine One has lifted off, carrying President Trump toward Gimhae International Airport in Busan, where he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes, tightly timed encounter.

The meeting comes immediately after Xi’s arrival for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Trump, who attended several APEC-related side events, will skip the main leaders’ summit kicking off tomorrow, heading out shortly after his bilateral with Xi wraps.

This post is updated LIVE.