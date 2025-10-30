Trump heads out to meet China’s Xi Jinping in final stop on Asian tour

In Gyeongju, Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung finalized a major bilateral agreement involving investment flows and tariff adjustments.
One notable point on the agenda was Seoul’s request to reprocess spent nuclear fuel for naval propulsion, a long-standing strategic ask from South Korea’s defense circles.
Trump also used the moment to bring North Korea back into the conversation. “I know you’re officially at war, but we will see what we can do to get that all straightened out,” he told Lee, signaling a possible return to dialogue with Kim Jong Un ahead of Xi Jinping’s arrival to Busan.
🕰️ Stay tuned. Updates dropping as they come.