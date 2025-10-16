Trump-linked Thumzup to enable DOGE payments for influencer rewards.

Digital advertising company Thumzup Media announced plans to integrate Dogecoin (DOGE) into its influencer rewards app. The platform provided by the company enables users to earn money by sharing authentic content related to partner brands, and incorporating DOGE as a payout option would remove the need for conventional payment methods.

According to Thumzup, Dogecoin payments would reduce transaction costs, remove banking intermediaries, and enable near-instant global transactions. CEO Robert Steele stated that the proposed integration aims to make the firm’s reward system more scalable and cost-efficient.

“Integrating Dogecoin could make our rewards system more scalable and efficient. It aligns with our mission to provide frictionless, real-time payouts and appeal to the growing crypto-friendly creator community.” Robert Steele

The rollout will be gradual and subject to regulatory clearance, technical testing, and market response. If successful, it would make Thumzup one of the first US ad-tech companies to integrate crypto micropayments at scale.

Thumzup expands treasury strategy beyond Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Thumzup Media’s treasury currently holds 19 BTC and 7.5 million DOGE as of September 30, demonstrating its confidence in digital assets. Earlier this year, the company extended a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash, a Dogecoin mining company, to help it expand its mining operations.

Thumzup’s board has also endorsed a more diversified digital asset strategy in the company’s portfolio, in addition to Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Future holdings may include Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC). The company said its goal is to create a balanced portfolio that supports liquidity, payments, and strategic investments across the digital economy.

The company opened its crypto treasury in January with a $1 million investment in Bitcoin. Its recent Dogecoin project is in line with its long-term vision of incorporating blockchain-based solutions into its advertising and payment ecosystem.

The DogeCoin ecosystem is also growing. The House of Doge is the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation and plans to list on Nasdaq through a merger deal with Brag House Holdings, which has invested more than $50 million. Currently, the firm owns 837 million DOGE, which makes it the largest institutional holder of the cryptocurrency.

House of Doge stated that it is looking to create a “transparent and yield-generating Dogecoin economy,” and will likely be making more DOGE purchases in the coming months. The announcement comes amid increasing speculation over upcoming spot Doge ETF approvals, which could attract new institutional inflows into the market.

DOGE market outlook

Dogecoin has declined by 3% over the last 24 hours, currently trading at around $0.197. In the past week, it has dropped around 24% and is the worst performer among the top ten cryptos. Despite the correction, analysts are confident in its longer-term trend.

Market strategist Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin’s chart structure resembles its 2014-2017 cycle, during which it experienced exponential growth following a prolonged consolidation. He projected a potential breakout phase in late 2025 with prices potentially reaching $1.60 in early 2026 if history repeats itself.

