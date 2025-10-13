House of Doge goes public on Nasdaq, boosting Dogecoin tradfi adoption

House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, has gone public on Nasdaq after entering a merger with Brag House Holdings. Now the Dogecoin community is set to see a boost in the token’s adoption in traditional commerce.

Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s personal attorney, and other supporters of House of Doge see going public as the latest step in their mission to make Dogecoin a dominant, universally accepted payment method.

“Being a publicly traded company… allows us to scale with all the capital we would need to make sure that the utility behind Dogecoin comes full circle,” Marco Margiotta, the CEO of House of Doge, said. “Increased access to capital will be very instrumental to House of Doge’s plans to scale global payment rails for Dogecoin on “a quicker timeline,” he added.

Margiotta says that they plan to tokenize elements of mainstream culture

Besides being listed on Nasdaq, House of Doge also announced a merger with Brag House, a college-focused online gaming business. According to the terms of agreement, Brag House will acquire House of Doge in a reverse takeover transaction.

Both Boards have unanimously approved the proposed merger of Directors to advance mainstream Dogecoin adoption and institutionalize Dogecoin’s utility.

The merger establishes a public trading platform for the Doge ecosystem. It brings together two companies that work well together in digital finance, gaming, and crypto to create value for both institutional and retail investors and help the Doge community as a whole.

Marco Margiotta, appointed as CEO of the combined entity, said that the overlap with sports is no accident. According to him, the fervent Doge community is perhaps the token’s greatest asset. He said that his company plans to tokenize elements of mainstream culture, beginning with sports, as a means to connect Dogecoiners to other diehard fandoms.

“It all starts with the sports side of tokenization, but there’s also very attractive alternative asset classes we’ll be bringing to market,” he said.

In addition, the combined entity will generate recurring and diversified revenue through integrated advanced payment infrastructure, Dogecoin-denominated merchant services, proprietary data insights, licensing, and treasury activities at a global scale.

Already, Brag House is a key partner behind CleanCore, a $170 million Dogecoin treasury trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It has also filed for a spot Dogecoin ETF, alongside 21Shares, that is widely expected to be approved for trading later this year.

The company also states that it is collaborating with both 21Shares and Robinhood to develop additional Dogecoin yield products and alternative investment vehicles for everyday traders. Several more backers invested in the firm when it was still a private company.

They include former Texas Governor Rick Perry, the New York Yankees-owning Steinbrenner family, X personality Mario Nawfal, and several current and former NHL players, including Tyler Seguin, Jason Arnott, and Ales Hemsky.

Meanwhile, House of Doge, in partnership with 21Shares, has the largest institutional Doge holdings in the global digital asset ecosystem with over 837 million Dogecoin, including 107 million in the 21Shares Swiss ETP and over 730 million in the Official Dogecoin Treasury.

Dogecoin surges over 10%

Margiotta said, “Every Dogecoin holder [should] reap the benefits […] Dogecoin itself should have massive appreciation, we think, over the next few months, quarters, and years. All the utilities forthcoming should put a lot of pressure on the coin in an upward trend.”

Additionally, according to analysts, Doge’s price has been trading near the upper boundary of its Bollinger Bands, indicating growing volatility. In simpler terms, this means big price movements, either up or down, are likely ahead.

Data shows that whales recently purchased more than 8.2 billion DOGE, worth roughly $156 million. Many of these coins have been moved into “cold storage,” meaning they are being held offline for the long term rather than traded quickly for profit.

However, data also shows that $36 million in outflows from exchanges indicate that some traders are taking profits after the recent surge. Meanwhile, the coin is up 10.37% in the last 24 hours, and it is now trading at 0.2084.

