Trump deploys federal law enforcement to search for Nancy Guthrie amid a Bitcoin ransom demand

President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to assist in the search for the missing mother of television anchor Savannah Guthrie. Meanwhile, investigators are still probing a Bitcoin ransom demand sent to news outlets in her purported abduction.

POTUS personally contacted the NBC “Today” co-anchor after a late Wednesday interview with “Nightly News” host Tom Llamas. He posted on Truth Social that federal law enforcement would promptly be made available to local authorities and the family to aid in the search.

“I let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” Trump wrote.

Trump intervenes in Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance

President Trump’s Truth Social post came after he made remarks on the possible kidnapping from the White House, where he said the disappearance was “highly unusual.” Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office a day earlier, he said he intended to reach out to Guthrie directly.

NBC News confirmed that the president spoke with Guthrie by phone yesterday to show his support for her family during these trying times. That outreach preceded his order for federal participation in the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now working together with county detectives in the active missing person case.

84-year-old Nancy was reported missing after failing to appear at church on Sunday morning near her home outside Tucson. Her family members last saw her Saturday night, around 9:30 PM local time, after dropping her off at her residence. A church member later contacted relatives when she did not attend services.

The Sheriff said that although the missing woman does not suffer from dementia and has full cognitive ability, she has physical limitations that restrict her mobility and cannot walk more than 50 yards alone. She also depends on daily medication, which Nanos warned that missing her dosage could be life-threatening.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, celebrity news publication TMZ reportedly received a message Tuesday that demanded a multimillion-dollar payment in Bitcoin from what is believed to be Nancy’s kidnappers. The message included a crypto wallet address, which multiple media organizations said they forwarded to law enforcement.

Savannah Guthrie admitted she was aware of the alleged ransom note, and asked the said kidnappers to send proof of her mother’s condition. “We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” she said in a video posted on social media.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the messages or identified a suspect. Federal investigators said they are examining all leads and have cautioned the public about misinformation. The sheriff’s office reiterated on Wednesday that it had received hundreds of tips but no evidence to show the disappearance was targeted.

Search party restarted at Guthrie’s residence

Nancy’s search party returned to the residence on Wednesday evening, placing crime scene tape around parts of the property. Detectives were seen combing through the area as forensic teams worked with federal agents to find traces of the perceived abductors. The investigation now includes about 100 sheriff detectives and federal personnel.

None of the officials has disclosed specific evidence recovered from the home, while the sheriff’s department said no person of interest has been publicly named.

The disappearance has also affected Guthrie’s professional commitments to NBC, as the Sports section said she will not participate in coverage of the Winter Olympics in Italy. She had been scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony with commentator Terry Gannon.

Investigators are calling for anyone with information to contact authorities immediately, as the search enters its sixth day, given the missing woman’s medical needs.