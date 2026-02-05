US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, engaged in a conversation that both leaders characterized as important and comprehensive. In this conversation, topics covered included trade, energy, military issues, Taiwan, Iran, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This discussion, held on February 4, 2026, represented the two leaders’ first direct conversation in more than two months. Moreover, it demonstrated the complexity and significant consequences of the US-China relationship, as both countries face a difficult global situation.

In the meantime, Xinhua News Agency, the largest and highest-ranking official state news agency in China, reported that this call occurred shortly after President Xi’s talk with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. In this conversation, China and Russia agreed to deepen their collaboration amid what they perceived as a turbulent world.

With these talks in place, reports asserted that China seeks to bolster its diplomatic influence amidst evolving alliances and persistent global conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump and Xi’s recent talk boosts optimism for improved global trade

Regarding Trump and Xi’s recent conversation, the US president shared a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, stating that, “I just finished a great phone call with President Xi. It was a long and detailed call.” At this point, he described the US-China relationship and his personal relationship with China’s president as very friendly, adding that “We all recognize how important it is to maintain it.”

Trump also expressed optimism for a better future, stating that he strongly believes they can both enjoy several significant outcomes during his remaining three-year term. Apart from this great news, sources noted that China has committed to substantially boosting its imports of US soybeans, increasing this season’s imports from 12 million to 20 million tons, with plans to reach 25 million tons next season.

Nonetheless, analysts from Xinhua conducted research and discovered that the Chinese government’s report contained no mention of soybean purchases. Their findings illustrated how key takeaways can differ after top-level discussions.

In the meantime, reports highlighted that Trump and Xi further addressed China’s potential US oil and gas purchases. The US president alleged that this topic illustrates a significant move since the country typically relies on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela for energy.

Analysts warn about China’s decision to source its energy from the US

Regarding China’s potential US oil and gas purchases, sources said this topic is crucial to the United States, as it is part of the country’s broader efforts to urge allies such as India to pivot away from Russian oil and shift reliance to American and Venezuelan supplies.

At this particular moment, Maeil Kyungjae, a leading, top-tier daily economic newspaper in South Korea, widely known as a premier source for business, finance, and stock market news, mentioned that if China begins sourcing even some of its energy from the US, this decision could result in significant impacts on international relationships and global energy markets.

Another topic the two leaders discussed was military and security concerns, with the agenda focusing on the supply of jet propulsion systems and other security-related matters. This conversation followed US approval of a $11 billion arms package for Taiwan in December 2025 to bolster Taiwan’s defenses amid rising tensions with Beijing.

