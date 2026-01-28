🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AlibabaByteDanceHuaweiNvidiaTencent

China approves Nvidia H200 imports to narrow chip gap

2 mins read
903778
China approves Nvidia H200 imports to narrow chip gap

Contents

1. Nvidia H200 imports remain limited
2. Attempt to balance AI expansion with domestic chips
Share link:

In this post:

  • China clears limited Nvidia H200 purchases for top internet groups.
  • The approvals reflect pressure to scale AI while protecting local chipmakers.
  • Conditions signal tighter control over advanced semiconductor imports.

China has approved Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance to purchase Nvidia H200 AI chips, marking a cautious policy shift as Beijing weighs AI demand against domestic semiconductor goals.

The expansion of data centers and the pace at which generative AI will develop within China is related to several key factors – Nvidia H200, Alibaba and Tencent, as well as the Chinese government’s policy and its balance.

Nvidia H200 imports remain limited

Regulators granted approvals to major technology companies, including Alibaba or Tencent to import nearly 421,000 Nvidia H200 chips through a successful acquisition process.

It comes after Cryptopolitan reported that China has told its biggest tech companies to get ready to place orders for Nvidia H200 AI chips, a step that points to an approval decision getting close. Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance were informed that they can move ahead with preparation work tied to these purchases.

According to industry sources, these approvals were secured as part of CEO Jensen Huang’s recent trip to China, but negotiations continue between the various government entities involved concerning some additional conditions about the purchase of Nvidia chips.

Moreover, sources indicate that the licensing terms associated with the commercial licence will be quite restrictive, thus greatly hampering the time between receiving approvals and actually placing orders for the product.

See also  Star Wars: Hunters Game Set to Release on 4 June

An analyst with a semiconductor industry consulting company in Beijing stated that the manner and timing of these approval processes were pragmatic.

Therefore, according to the analyst, the ability to obtain approval for purchases is a means of “permitting” companies to access a limited quantity of computer chip products without necessarily providing them a “free pass”.

Attempt to balance AI expansion with domestic chips

Adding to the Chinese government policy, government officials have repeatedly requested that technology companies limit the purchase of foreign chip products to what they require.

Nvidia Corp.’s suppliers had halted production of the company’s H200 AI accelerator after China moved to block shipments of advanced chips, dealing another blow to the US chipmaker’s access to one of its largest markets.

There is also discussion regarding the use of H200 chips as part of the approval process, whereby companies will be required to purchase a certain amount of domestically produced chips when they import foreign-produced chips thereby supporting the establishment of local supply chains.

Huawei and its fellow competitors produce comparable chips to the H20 chip made by Nvidia; however, none of the chips produced by Huawei or other competitors come close to meeting the specifications or processing power capabilities provided with H200.

See also  Most Valuable ChatGPT Plugins for Enhanced Conversations

The difference between the available AI processing capabilities of the H200 chip as compared to the H20 chip is likely the reason that numerous orders from the largest internet companies in China for the H200 chip significantly exceed Nvidia’s supply of H200 chips.

“Beijing’s approval of the H200 is driven by purely strategic motives,” said Alex Capri, a senior lecturer at National University of Singapore’s business school.

“Ultimately, this decision is taken to further China’s indigenous capabilities and, by extension, the competitive capabilities of China tech.”

Capri.

Major platforms that continuously use cutting-edge technology now demand an increasing number of approved chips to train large models using AI and to support large-scale AI services.

A senior executive from one of China’s leading cloud providers stated that approval of the chips will allow domestic manufacturers in China time to develop their respective advanced semiconductor products.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan