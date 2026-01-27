Empty threats: Trump acts on only 1 in 4 tariff warnings, study shows

President Donald Trump delivered four separate threats about new import taxes during the last three weeks. Fresh numbers indicate the majority will likely not turn into actual policy.

Business executives and financial markets have grown accustomed to treating the president’s trade warnings as opening moves in negotiations rather than concrete plans. When Trump announces potential tariffs against nations like Canada, countries doing business with Iran, those supporting Greenland, or South Korea, stock market professionals and corporate leaders show little concern.

Study tracks 49 threats with low completion rate

A recent examination by Bloomberg Economics explains this muted response. The data reveals Trump follows through on roughly one out of every four tariff announcements he makes. Close to half of his warnings either get abandoned entirely or never reach completion. In some cases, he withdraws the threats after declaring success in negotiations.

Analysts Nicole Gorton-Caratelli and Chris Kennedy from Bloomberg Economics tracked 49 separate tariff announcements or trade policy reviews Trump made or his administration launched. Their count started from the November 2024 election and continued through the prior Sunday. South Korea, his most recent focus, did not appear in their tally. Their findings showed over half of these warnings never came to fruition.

The pair documented what became of each individual threat. The bulk of tariffs that actually went into effect or advanced to the investigation stage occurred during a February through September window.

Looking at monthly figures, the researchers observed a steep decline in Trump’s tariff announcements as the year drew to a close. Public opinion surveys indicated Americans were increasingly anxious about the cost of goods climbing higher.

Gorton-Caratelli and Kennedy acknowledged their findings contain some outliers. However, the general trend shows Trump stepping back from his most aggressive proposals. These typically involve measures that would significantly raise American import tax levels or potentially disrupt the existing trade truce with China.

The analysis offers insight into Trump’s international commerce strategy. His public statements generate significant media attention and public discussion. Yet these pronouncements frequently fail to translate into actual policy shifts. This disconnect between rhetoric and reality has emerged as a key characteristic of his trade negotiation style.

2026 brings fresh tests o f th reat-versus-action pattern

This pattern faces new scrutiny with several major threats aimed at reshaping international relationships. On January 24, the President warned of 100% tariffs on Canada, specifically responding to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent discussions with China. Though the announcement rattled the Canadian canola and automobile industries, experts suggest the timing, just before the scheduled CUSMA review, points to a bargaining strategy instead of imminent action.

On January 27, the administration revealed plans to increase tariffs on South Korean cars and medicines from 15% to 25%. Officials cited delays in the Korean Legislature’s approval of a 2025 trade agreement as justification, reflecting the “reciprocal” approach identified in the Bloomberg research.

Additionally, a bold proposal to levy 10% tariffs on eight European countries regarding the “Greenland purchase” plan has encountered strong EU opposition. While officials claim these rates will jump to 25% by June, market observers note the U.S. Supreme Court’s current examination of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act may slow implementation. Whether these 2026 announcements become policy or join the 75% of unmet warnings remains uncertain for international markets.

