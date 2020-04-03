Online game goers have all the reasons to smile after the Tron Refereum partnership that will see them get rewarded. Gamers opting to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic will earn BTT and TRX by simply streaming video games.

Refereum, a trusted and popular gaming platform and Tron, a DApp outfit will be rewarding gamers upon streaming video games. Gamers will earn TRX con from Tron and BTT the native BitTorrent token. This comes at a time when the coronavirus has confined many to their homes either in isolation or quarantine.

Tron Refereum partnership timing

The partnership comes at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic which has seen social distancing keeping people indoors. The April 2 announcement comes at a time when many people have turned to the internet to work at home or get updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The collaboration will see users enjoy the liquidity of the two platforms present due to their versatile and popular tokens in the online gaming industry. However, for the gamer, it is a rare opportunity to earn passively in crypto and giving Tron and Refereum additional market visibility.

Putting video gaming on the blockchain is set to increase profitability in the industry. Towards the end of last year, Refereum partnered with a streaming outfit, DLive which saw over 6 million online game lovers get rewarded. However, TRON has already acquired the popular DLive platform towards the end of 2019.

Reactions to Tron Refereum partnership

Tron has been at the forefront to make acquisitions and DLive is one of the past best buys. However, Dylan Jones, the Refereum CEO says users deserve rewarded by just streaming games. He also hopes that the partnership will keep users occupied and stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On his part, DLive CEO Charles Wayn says their immediate focus is to help stop the coronavirus. Gaming will help many stay indoors while they are kept busy by streaming on DLive and get rewarded for it.