Tron Foundation, one of the largest global blockchain-based operating systems, has updated its 20th October decision to allow manual internal transfers of Tron (TRX) tokens from the OKEx exchange (OK-TRX!). This was in response to OKEx, the second-largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, suspending all withdrawals on 16th October after a keyholder was described as ‘out of touch’ with the company.

Previously, the foundation had given enabled users to have unlimited 1:1 withdrawals. The community broadly welcomed this. Questions have been raised around the 1:1 token replacement plan regarding whether equivalent TRX tokens held on the OKEx exchange will be treated the same or frozen in the future.

The latest addition provides an internal transfer address account for users who want to withdraw their OK-TRX! more quickly. The internal transfer allows users to transfer to a Tron-affiliated mobile number and email from their OKEx app.

The foundation has stated that transfers should be completed within 24hrs, with the delay in arrival down to the fact the operation is manual. They claim this new addition should further protect users’ assets.

Tron and the OKEx investigation

Tron is in the process of trying to mitigate the damage the Malta-based exchange is involved in. There are suggestions the Chinese investigation into OKEx may be related to money laundering, which the Chinese government is currently cracking down on. As reported the OKEx exchange has seen a marked drop in value since last Friday, with its token price falling by 20%.

Tron has over 12million accounts with TRX trading pairs available on over 130 exchanges. The foundation says it is in negotiations with the OKEx exchange to further promote and protect users’ assets. Additional measures could well be introduced in the coming weeks.