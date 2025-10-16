Trader James Wynn got liquidated again on sudden market crash

Risky trader James Wynn had another round of liquidations, just days after returning to Hyperliquid. This time, Wynn and other whales were liquidated during a BTC flash crash.

Risky trader James Wynn returned to Hyperliquid right after the market’s biggest liquidation event to date. Wynn returned as a way to boost morale and show his ability to trade under any conditions.

However, the crypto market was more volatile than expected. BTC had a sudden dip under $110,000, creating another wave of unexpected liquidations.

BTC traded with increasingly fearful sentiment, as the price action meant a higher percentage of short liquidations. As a result of the flash crash, another $47M in long positions were liquidated on the BTC markets.

The coin later returned above $111,000, but the market remains shaky. In the short term, BTC volatility also jumped from recent lows of 0.88% to 1.83%.

James Wynn lost another position

James Wynn had all his positions closed after the recent market downturn. The trader lost over $142K, after holding at an increasing loss since October 15.

Before the liquidation, Wynn made his signature move – an overly confident long position, just as the market entered a fragile recovery phase. Wynn used the same wallet address involved in widely chronicled liquidations of some of his biggest positions.

All of Wynn’s long positions were closed, including BTC, ETH, and PEPE. However, Wynn showed he is still capable of a comeback, also doubling as an exposure narrative. Hyperliquid aims to re-attract whales as the recent liquidation is seen as a blip rather than a systemic problem.

Other high-profile whales like the White Whale returned to trading from scratch after losing their record positions.

Machi Big Brother, as Jeffrey Huang is known, has become a Hyperliquid whale as well.

The recent market moves partially liquidated his positions, with over $328K in losses. The recent liquidation follows the deeper losses from October 11, when Machi Big Brother lost an even larger position.

Both Machi Big Brother and Wynn are busy promoting other projects and tokens, despite the recent Hyperliquid losses. The traders retain their roles as crypto influencers, where Machi Big Brother aimed to revive ApeCoin (APE), while Wynn was focusing on BNB Chain ecosystem memes.

The Hyperliquid platform aims for a rapid recovery after the crash, getting a boost from the high-profile whale activity. The perp DEX increased its open interest to $7.7B, up from lows of $6.2B following the October 11 liquidations.

BTC open interest added $500M, recovering to $2.9B. Hyperliquid also remains relatively bullish, with over 28K long traders and 11,327 short traders. ASTER is the most longed asset, with over 81% of whales holding long positions.

Perp DEX trading remains highly risky, though the platform still aims to revive its appeal and return to normal trading as soon as possible.

