High-stakes trader James Wynn returns to Hyperliquid with millions in open bets

James Wynn has returned to the crypto space today after months of dormancy. He reactivated his Hyperliquid account this week, depositing 197,000 USDC and immediately opening $4.8 million worth of long positions across Bitcoin, PEPE, and HYPE.

On-chain data showed that Wynn distributed roughly $3.85 million to Bitcoin at 40x leverage, $917,000 to PEPE at 10x leverage, and $28,000 to HYPE at 10x leverage. Lookonchain analysis showed his current holdings stand at 34.2 BTC, 122.8 million PEPE, and 712.67 HYPE.

Wynn’s reentry sparks debate over his risky trading moves

James Wynn made his comeback after claiming a $2,818 referral reward before placing the latest trades. His return has coincided with the ongoing trend of liquidations on Hyperliquid. The liquidations were largely triggered by Bitcoin’s latest drop below $115,000.

The crypto trader appeared barely four months after what many believed was his permanent exit from the market. Cryptopolitan reported in July that the trader had deactivated his X account after losing amounts ranging in the nine figures on leveraged Bitcoin futures. The report revealed his wallets had lost funds, pushing the balance close to just $10,157.

Arkham Intelligence data currently shows that the balance is just $2,162.52, marking one of the most public trading collapses. Before vanishing, Wynn changed his bio to a single word: “broke.”

Wynn’s losses came from two big moves, including a $100 million Bitcoin long position placed in May and June. The first position was liquidated when Bitcoin dropped below $105,000, and days later, he doubled down with another $100 million bet at 40x leverage, which was liquidated again as markets corrected. He lost around 949 BTC in those positions.

Despite declaring he would take a break from perpetuals, Wynn’s on-and-off behavior only lasted for a short period. According to a report from June 19, 2025, he re-entered the market with another $100 million in BTC long positions. This relapse was named by industry traders as “Wynn being Wynn,” which helped propel Hyperliquid’s trading volumes and user activity.

Some analysts also referred to the trend as the “James Wynn effect.” His activity has contributed to the clout around Hyperliquid, with its total value locked now at $4.93 billion, according to DefiLlama data, and transaction volumes are surging to over $80 billion weekly.

Wynn’s risk appetite returns as $4.8 million in new positions

Wynn is known for his provocative posts on X and for making his trades look like market-defining moments. For instance, when he lost over $100 million in May, Hyperliquid market activity and online searches increased. The trends of his posts on X and trading activities began to appear as if he were an ambassador of the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

“Money doesn’t make you rich. Peace, happiness, family, love, loyalty, health, nature, sun, dogs, make you rich. And I have every one of them nailed down to a T.I have more money in passive income coming in each month than what most of you make a year.” -James Wynn, High-leverage crypto trader

Cryptopolitan reported in mid-July, after his suspected downfall, that he claimed around 6,792 USDC in referral bonuses and placed 10x leveraged long positions on PEPE. It was one of the latest hints that his comeback might only be temporary, but after just three months, his return with $4.8 million in new positions shows that his risk appetite is still present.

Wynn’s trading style has earned him both loyal followers and vocal critics. His transparency, admitting to gambling rather than disciplined trading, has made him an antihero in the crypto community.

