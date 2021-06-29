TL;DR Breakdown

TP ICAP, one of the best brokers globally, announces this Tuesday’s launch of their crypto trading platform. This is achieved in partnership with Fidelity Investments and Standard Chartered.

With this new partnership, the company seeks to make cryptocurrency trading very similar to stocks, bonds, and currencies. This platform will show a post-trading ecosystem with a crypto custodian system and separate settlements. This will reduce the risk caused by institutional actors.

Bitcoin will profit from this renewed crypto trading platform ready for novice users. Although there are no key details about the new crypto website, it will be renewed.

TP ICAP crypto trading platform is FCA-approved

The UK Financial Conduct Authority approved this cryptocurrency trading platform taking its regulations into account. Initially, the Bitcoin token will be added on the web, and then other tokens such as Ethereum and DOGE will be included. The FCA showed its attraction to TP ICAP, and with this support, many citizens in the UK can use it without problems.

Ducan Trenholme, TP ICAP co-director, indicates that investor interest in the platform has exploded in the last six months. In many conversations Trenholme has had with clients, many want a separation of their custodial duties. However, this is the opposite of the ecosystem that exists on the platform.

New crypto trading platform complies with regulations

For 2019 the crypto trading platform launched Bitcoin futures and alternatives on CMEs. It is even launching other alternative products, including complete yield swaps and forwards not delivered.

The cryptocurrency trading platform complies with the regulations that several countries, including the United Kingdom, have announced. Cryptocurrencies have been affected by the regulations of Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Investors have increased their interest in cryptocurrencies since last year due to an upward spike. Cryptocurrencies lost value in May as China’s regulations against mining farms tightened.

However, Microstrategy recently announced that it would invest $489 million in Bitcoin as a strategy. The digital finance company takes advantage of BTC’s downtrend expecting it to skyrocket at some point. Although Bitcoin is trading between 30 to 40 billion dollars, the expectations of its rise are high.

This new announcement by TP ICAP is beneficial for Bitcoin and another crypto that is recovering from the loss. Many investors in the UK can take advantage of this new platform to join the crypto market. All this occurs after the UK banned the use of Binance Markets Limited for not complying with its regulations.