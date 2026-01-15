Toyota stock surges 4% to new record as it boosts buyout tender offer of parent company

Toyota shares jumped 4% on Thursday to hit a new all-time high right after the company raised its buyout offer for Toyota Industries to over $35 billion, a major increase from last year’s bid.

Shares of Toyota Industries itself rallied by nearly 6% to 19,080 yen, going even higher than the new offer price of 18,800 yen.

Late Wednesday, Toyota said it would pay 18,800 yen per share (about $118.11) to buy out the rest of Toyota Industries. That’s a 15%+ increase from the earlier 16,300 yen per share offer it made last June. The goal is to fully privatize the company.

Toyota Industries says raised buyout price is still not enough

Let’s back up. Last year, Toyota tried to buy the entire Toyota Group, a corporate giant in Japan, for 4.7 trillion yen. Part of that deal included 1 billion yen from Chairman Akio Toyoda’s own pocket and 700 billion yen in non-voting preferred shares.

But by December, Toyota Industries pushed back. They said the deal wasn’t good enough and asked for more money. That move now looks like it worked.

But there’s still some pushback. The new price is still under the middle of the range suggested by an independent adviser. That suggests Toyota Industries might still be undervalued, even with the increased offer. And the fact that the stock price has already jumped beyond the revised offer only adds to that.

Toyota Industries, which started the Toyota brand decades ago, isn’t just some side business. It builds forklifts, engines, electronic parts, and metal stamping tools. It’s got its own weight, and the board clearly knows it.

On the operations side, Toyota isn’t having the easiest time. Its latest report showed global production dropped 5.5% in November, down to 821,723 vehicles. That was the first year-on-year decline in half a year. Global sales also fell 2.2%, with the Chinese market slipping after the government pulled back subsidies.

To make things worse, Toyota said U.S. tariffs are going to hit hard. They estimate a 1.45 trillion yen (over $9 billion) dent to their current fiscal year, which ends in March. That’s not pocket change.

Even with the hits, they’re still spending. Back in November, Toyota said it would invest $912 million across five factories in the Southern U.S. states. That’s part of a wider plan to sink up to $10 billion into U.S. operations by 2030.

In Europe, Toyota sold 1,143,963 cars in 2025, holding its spot as the second best-selling passenger car brand across the continent. Its electrified mix hit 77%, a 5% increase from the previous year. Inside that number, battery electric vehicles rose 46%, plug-in hybrids jumped 76%, and hybrid models went up 3%.

Commercial vans are doing well too. The Toyota Professional light van range hit 158,270 units, a record, and a 19% rise from the previous year.

Sales boss Till Conrad said, “We are very proud to deliver another strong sales performance in Europe during 2025… We have continued to introduce new, exciting models to our line-up, among them the Aygo X Hybrid, new RAV4, and battery electric Toyota C-HR+ and Urban Cruiser, with more new products coming in 2026.”

And the EV push continues. Plug-in hybrid sales hit 71,845, up 91% year-on-year. Battery electric vehicles sold 51,919 units, a 53% increase. Big growth came from strong demand for the new C-HR plug-in hybrid.

