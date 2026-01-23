‘Buy’ and ‘predict’ top crypto queries on Russian search engine Yandex

Topics related to purchases and future prices are among the most frequent crypto queries registered by the leading Russian search engine Yandex.

Cryptocurrency users in the Russian-speaking segment of the market want to know whether and how to buy, withdraw and trade digital assets, the company reported.

Practical and theoretical crypto searches equally represented on Yandex

Russian online platform Yandex has released statistical data highlighting the main interests of crypto-oriented users of its search engine.

The analysis of the topics shows that many of the queries are focused on purchasing, transfers, and infrastructure management, the tech firm told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

While the share of queries directly linked to cryptocurrencies remains relatively low, at less than 2% of 6 billion processed financial searches, they are quite diverse.

A significant portion of these searches is of a practical nature, with words like “buy,” “withdraw,” “exchange,” and “wallet” accounting for 20.6% of the total volume.

“Theoretical” queries, such as “rate,” “prediction,” “what is it,” and related phrases, stood at 22.5%, Yandex’s press service detailed for an article published by the official Russian daily on Thursday. Its representatives further elaborated:

“This structure of queries indicates a high level of practical interest in the topic. The shares of ‘theoretical’ and ‘practical’ questions in crypto queries are comparable.”

Users are looking not only for information for reference, but also for solutions for real-world issues, for purchases, transfers, and infrastructure management, the statement added.

Yandex emphasized that user behavior patterns vary depending on the type of asset. Practical queries dominate the stablecoin segment.

Digital assets pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar or commodities such as gold are often perceived as tools for transfers, storage, and settlements, the company pointed out:

“For users, USDT and similar instruments are already closer to ‘digital means of payment’ than investment assets, which fundamentally distinguishes them from volatile cryptocurrencies.”

Besides the popular search engine, Yandex has developed an array of internet-oriented products. The Russian tech giant has a web browser and offers web mapping, cloud computing and streaming services.

Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to be treated as ‘currency assets’ in Russia

Russians will soon have the option to legally invest in digital coins, which is expected to significantly increase their interest in this asset class.

The authorities in Moscow are now preparing to adopt proper rules for the whole space by the summer of this year at the latest.

The framework will be based on a brand-new concept officially announced by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) towards the end of 2025.

The monetary authority’s proposal envisages recognizing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) as “currency” or “monetary” assets, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

The plan is to also significantly expand investor access to Russia’s strictly regulated coin market, replacing current temporary arrangements with permanent and comprehensive regulations.

The existing “experimental legal regime” allows only “highly qualified” investors to put money into digital currencies. But in the future, “regular” qualified and non-qualified investors will be admitted, too.

The latter group includes ordinary Russian citizens. Regulators intend to permit them to buy the most liquid digital assets but limit their investments to 300,000 rubles (around $3,800) a year.

This week, the Ministry of Finance voiced its support for Bank of Russia’s more relaxed policy, including the opening of the cryptocurrency market for ordinary Russians.

“Everyone is ready for comprehensive regulation that will enable the development of a Russian crypto infrastructure and allow a wide range of individuals to participate,” the department’s deputy head, Ivan Chebeskov, stated on the sidelines of a forum devoted to the matter.

Russian lawmakers are expected to review legislation introducing the new rules for crypto transactions during the spring session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and adopt it by July 1, 2026.

