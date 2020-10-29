Bitcoin ATMs are quickly becoming the new normal.

Genesis Coin leads the market with 4103 ATM locations.

Top Bitcoin ATM providers are each covering over 500 locations.

The Bitcoin automatic teller machines or ATMs for short are now quickly becoming the new normal with thousands of them placed across the globe. The global total recently hit the 11500 mark and that means massive cryptocurrency adoption. However, while the financial technology realm continues to challenge conventional banking these locations are still scattered across the globe.

So far there are 56 companies manufacturing cryptocurrency and Bitcoin ATMs with 14 yet to place an ATM for public use.

Top 10 Bitcoin ATM providers

In the post-COVID-19 world, every other country is jumping onto the cryptocurrency and central ban digital currency bandwagon. This, in turn, opens new markets for the cryptocurrency ATM providers. The top providers cover at least 500 locations at the time of writing and expect to grow their user base in new locations.

Genesis Coin is the top cryptocurrency and Bitcoin ATM provider with 4103 ATMs installed across the globe. These ATMs are installed in the United States, Mexico, Haiti, Columbia, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, and various other countries. Genesis Coin ATMs allow Bitcoin, Lightning Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Dash, Litecoin, Zcash, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ripple transactions.

General Bytes is following the industry leader closely with as many as 3342 cryptocurrency ATM locations spread across the globe. These ATMs are installed in the United States, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, France, Estonia, Ukraine, South Africa, and various other countries. General Bytes also allow transaction in different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, and others.

BitAccess stands third on the list, with only 1109 locations spread across the globe. These ATM providers are relatively new to the market, and the locations include the United States, Columbia, Argentina, France, and Vietnam. Despite the lower number of locations, the company also provides buy and sell transactions in almost every other cryptocurrency on at least one of these locations.

Coinsource is another major cryptocurrency and Bitcoin ATM provider that is currently catering to as many as 733 locations. All of these ATMs are spread across the United States of America, with the highest, 66 in New York. The company provides Bitcoin buy and sell transactions at all of these locations except Atlanta that also provides Ether and Litecoin transactions.

Lamassu manages to be on the top Bitcoin ATM providers’ list with only 541 Bitcoin ATM locations. Despite the low number, these ATMs are spread all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, India, South Africa, and various other countries. The ATM provider deals in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Dash, Litecoin, Zcash, Monero, Dogecoin, and Tether.