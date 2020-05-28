The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision.
Bitcoin is now recovering, and there is a clear change in top-performing cryptocurrencies from yesterday. Some of the top-grossing top 10 cryptocurrencies yesterday are not even on the chart, while others are reporting minor gains.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Matrix AI Network
|25.073M
|214.302M
|214.302M
|92.642K
|60.27%
|adToken
|225.636K
|794M
|794M
|662
|54.28%
|PolySwarm
|2.123M
|1.546B
|1.546B
|14.358K
|42.51%
|Mercury
|918.838K
|100M
|100M
|19.253K
|36.66%
|Primalbase Token
|165.651K
|1.25K
|1.25K
|1.089K
|36.65%
|Bancor
|48.471M
|69.149M
|69.149M
|45.722M
|34.35%
|Credits
|10.043M
|185.986M
|249.471M
|112.327K
|28.27%
|Bridge Protocol
|65.803K
|224.088M
|450M
|108
|25.03%
|Dovu
|633.177K
|456.892M
|963.761M
|685
|23.54%
|AirSwap
|3.822M
|150M
|600M
|1.922M
|22.96%
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid today
While the top-grossing list is marking a change, the top 10 cryptocurrencies list is also marking visible differences from yesterday. This time around the bottom listers is not much in losses as yesterday.
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|PAL Network
|82.888K
|1.091B
|1B
|11
|-31.59%
|WeTrust
|673.879K
|14.796M
|100M
|1.852K
|-31.20%
|SPINDLE
|369.094K
|214.302M
|10B
|867
|-24.13%
|Plair
|3.972M
|20.49M
|50B
|111
|-23.04%
|BlockStamp
|4.417M
|591.5M
|33.913M
|1.454K
|-20.78%
|Morpheus Labs
|3.163M
|12.951M
|747M
|379.841K
|-19.13%
|Sentinel Protocol
|6.416M
|691.71M
|500M
|554.322K
|-17.02%
|Time New Bank
|6.212M
|348.38M
|4.416B
|1.626M
|-14.44%
|Covesting
|3.346M
|12.682B
|20M
|32.637K
|-14.11%
|Band Protocol
|28.09M
|16.528M
|100M
|16.056M
|-14.00%
All in all, the top 10 cryptocurrencies charts are tantamount to the fact that the cryptocurrency market is stabilizing, probably marking the good gains on the Bitcoin price chart.