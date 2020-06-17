While Bitcoin price is showing slight correction the top 10 cryptocurrencies on both the upper end, i.e. those you should pick for trading and those you should avoid haven’t changed much in the last 12 hours.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick

While Avuntus has completely fallen off the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick, the other cryptocurrencies remain pretty much the same. However, the gains recorded are now lower than recorded earlier. Bridge Protocol, apM Coin, and Medical Chain have also fallen down on the top gaining list.

Name Market Cap Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Ormeus Coin 1.017M 200M 522.979K 56.43% IHT Real Estate Protocol 1.307M 996.491M 91.004K 54.11% Dovu 824.831K 963.761M 225 45.71% ATMChain 828506K 10B 0 36.66% adToken 299.878K 1B 0.996K 32.10% Auctus 2.208M 65.83M 5.42K 31.92% aXpire 1.43M 345.554M 9.676K 28.91% Lovlution 6.244M 311M 75.657K 26.45% Callisto Network 1.719M 6.5B 56.913K 25.87% DATA 3.713M 11.5B 70.016K 24.38%

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop

On the other hand, the top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop list has not changed much despite some low movement in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Name Market Cap Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Swarm 754.601K 99.535M 9.069K -66.72% Pundi X 22.282M 258.585B 1.342M -50.17% DAOstack 2.065M 60M 3.118K -41.11% Ether Kingdoms Token 18.92K 13M 14.142K -33.61% On.Live 303.015K 59.725M 1.5K -33.28% Dether 129.2K 100M 19 -30.91% Lympo 2.158M 1B 113.394K -27.70% 0Chain 3.857M 200M 69.09K -26.04% Origin Sport 6M 300M 2.023K -21.88% Commerce Block 1.381M 743.257M 832 -16.67%

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.