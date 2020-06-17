While Bitcoin price is showing slight correction the top 10 cryptocurrencies on both the upper end, i.e. those you should pick for trading and those you should avoid haven’t changed much in the last 12 hours.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick
While Avuntus has completely fallen off the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick, the other cryptocurrencies remain pretty much the same. However, the gains recorded are now lower than recorded earlier. Bridge Protocol, apM Coin, and Medical Chain have also fallen down on the top gaining list.
|Name
|Market Cap
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Ormeus Coin
|1.017M
|200M
|522.979K
|56.43%
|IHT Real Estate Protocol
|1.307M
|996.491M
|91.004K
|54.11%
|Dovu
|824.831K
|963.761M
|225
|45.71%
|ATMChain
|828506K
|10B
|0
|36.66%
|adToken
|299.878K
|1B
|0.996K
|32.10%
|Auctus
|2.208M
|65.83M
|5.42K
|31.92%
|aXpire
|1.43M
|345.554M
|9.676K
|28.91%
|Lovlution
|6.244M
|311M
|75.657K
|26.45%
|Callisto Network
|1.719M
|6.5B
|56.913K
|25.87%
|DATA
|3.713M
|11.5B
|70.016K
|24.38%
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop
On the other hand, the top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop list has not changed much despite some low movement in the cryptocurrency sphere.
|Name
|Market Cap
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Swarm
|754.601K
|99.535M
|9.069K
|-66.72%
|Pundi X
|22.282M
|258.585B
|1.342M
|-50.17%
|DAOstack
|2.065M
|60M
|3.118K
|-41.11%
|Ether Kingdoms Token
|18.92K
|13M
|14.142K
|-33.61%
|On.Live
|303.015K
|59.725M
|1.5K
|-33.28%
|Dether
|129.2K
|100M
|19
|-30.91%
|Lympo
|2.158M
|1B
|113.394K
|-27.70%
|0Chain
|3.857M
|200M
|69.09K
|-26.04%
|Origin Sport
|6M
|300M
|2.023K
|-21.88%
|Commerce Block
|1.381M
|743.257M
|832
|-16.67%
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.