Before we get to the top 10 cryptocurrencies we must mention that the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC is now enjoying a stable rise while there are some cryptocurrencies that are performing amazingly and some are on the lowest end of the market.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered some heavy beating in the past few days but right now, we are here to take a look at the top 10 cryptocurrencies that performed the best and the worst.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick

Name Market Cap Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Ormeus Coin 1.194M 200M 711.07K 83.63% Aventus 1.2M 10M 25.591K 59.21% IHT Real Estate Protocol 1.222M 996.491M 81.107K 43.99% Bridge Protocol 125.18K 450M 15.69K 36.60% apM Coin 7.546M 1.813B 1.737M 35.74% ATMCHain 828.506K 10B 0 33.66% Auctus 2.19M 65.83M 5.021K 30.84% Callisto Network 1.719M 6.5B 56.566K 25.87% DATA 3.713M 11.5B 67.861K 24.38% Medicalchain 893.578K 500M 68.331k 22.89%

Well not all of them have been as fortunate as the ones above so let’s take a look at the unfortunate ones.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid

Name Market Cap Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Swarm 754.601K 99.535M 9.069K -66.72% Pundi X 22.282M 258.585B 1.342M -50.28% DAOstack 2.065M 60M 3.118K -41.11% Ether Kingdoms Token 18.92K 13M 14.142K -33.61% On.Live 303.015K 59.725M 1.5K -33.28% Dether 129.2K 100M 19 -30.91% Lympo 2.158M 1B 113.394K -27.70% 0Chain 3.857M 200M 69.09K -26.04% Origin Sport 6M 300M 2.023K -21.88% Commerce Block 1.381M 743.257M 832 -16.67%

That’s all for right now folks, will keep you posted for more in the next few hours.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.