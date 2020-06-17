Before we get to the top 10 cryptocurrencies we must mention that the king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC is now enjoying a stable rise while there are some cryptocurrencies that are performing amazingly and some are on the lowest end of the market.
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered some heavy beating in the past few days but right now, we are here to take a look at the top 10 cryptocurrencies that performed the best and the worst.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick
|Name
|Market Cap
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Ormeus Coin
|1.194M
|200M
|711.07K
|83.63%
|Aventus
|1.2M
|10M
|25.591K
|59.21%
|IHT Real Estate Protocol
|1.222M
|996.491M
|81.107K
|43.99%
|Bridge Protocol
|125.18K
|450M
|15.69K
|36.60%
|apM Coin
|7.546M
|1.813B
|1.737M
|35.74%
|ATMCHain
|828.506K
|10B
|0
|33.66%
|Auctus
|2.19M
|65.83M
|5.021K
|30.84%
|Callisto Network
|1.719M
|6.5B
|56.566K
|25.87%
|DATA
|3.713M
|11.5B
|67.861K
|24.38%
|Medicalchain
|893.578K
|500M
|68.331k
|22.89%
Well not all of them have been as fortunate as the ones above so let’s take a look at the unfortunate ones.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid
|Name
|Market Cap
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Swarm
|754.601K
|99.535M
|9.069K
|-66.72%
|Pundi X
|22.282M
|258.585B
|1.342M
|-50.28%
|DAOstack
|2.065M
|60M
|3.118K
|-41.11%
|Ether Kingdoms Token
|18.92K
|13M
|14.142K
|-33.61%
|On.Live
|303.015K
|59.725M
|1.5K
|-33.28%
|Dether
|129.2K
|100M
|19
|-30.91%
|Lympo
|2.158M
|1B
|113.394K
|-27.70%
|0Chain
|3.857M
|200M
|69.09K
|-26.04%
|Origin Sport
|6M
|300M
|2.023K
|-21.88%
|Commerce Block
|1.381M
|743.257M
|832
|-16.67%
That’s all for right now folks, will keep you posted for more in the next few hours.
