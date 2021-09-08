TL;DR Breakdown

Famous athlete Stephen Curry is dabbling in the decentralized marketplace and his colleague Tom Brady appears to give him some crypto advice. Brady is relevant in the crypto world for his latest decentralized investment announcements and his support to the market.

Last Monday, Super Bowl star Tom Brady was very active on his Twitter account, where he tagged Basketball athlete Stephen Curry to give him what appeared to be crypto advice on new investment markets.

However, Brady is an expert on the subject because he has some experience from his past investments. The athlete told Curry that whatever he has planned, don’t do it with laser eyes, referring to Bitcoin.

As expected, Brady’s tweets were enough for the Twitter platform to explode. Brady took advantage of this fame to change his profile image on the social network. He included a character with laser eyes.

The athlete who participated in the Super Bowl recognized that he supported the virtual market and had invested in Bitcoin since May, even though the cryptocurrency had lost over 50 percent of its value in May.

Bitcoin got off to a great start in January 2021, reaching new all-time highs in its value, where it traded above $64,000. However, this rise was not permanent as crypto plunged to nearly $29,000 before the end of the second quarter of the year.

Among Brady’s most representative tweets towards crypto is the one sending it to Jack Yanowith, Blockworks co-founder: “Alright, the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas?”

A look into Tom Brady’s crypto investments

When Tom Brady is not giving crypto advice to Stephen Curry, he invests time and money in the NFT market. Besides storing Super Bowl trophies, the athlete has also kept a huge collection of non-expendable tokens.

Brady’s tweets may not have raised or lowered the token’s value, but they did show that even NFL athletes are interested in cryptocurrencies. And Tom Brady, there are also other athletes like Andy Murray, who is a well-known tennis player.

Crypto indirectly also enters the sports world with the multiple NFT trading card auctions. With this crypto landscape so tied to the sport, not surprisingly, Tom Brady’s crypto advice to his colleagues will be seen again shortly.