As TokenSoft joins Blockchain Association, legislative circles are sure to witness more crypto-related lobbying. TokenSoft, a blockchain-powered platform, issues virtual securities. Blockchain Association is a well-known crypto lobbying organization in the United States and has many laurels to its name.

We're excited to join The Blockchain Association to lead the way in the tokenization of securities. Our very own Alex Levine will be co-chairing the security token working group.https://t.co/h79ovc2UjT — TokenSoft Inc. (@TokenSoftInc) April 27, 2020

The official statement mentions that TokenSoft joins Blockchain Association to be part of a renowned cryptocurrency lobbying organization that works with lawmakers and regulatory agencies. It aims to advance the crypto agenda in the legislative circles and create a crypto-friendly environment in the Congress ranks.

TokenSoft joins Blockchain Association to represent crypt in policy circles

The Blockchain Association boasts of well-heeled names of the crypto realm. Some major members are Protocol Labs, Coinbase, Polychain Capital, Circle, and many more. As per industry figures, numerous organizations have spent approximately $40 million to lobby for crypto and blockchain rights in the first three months of 2019.

The Blockchain Association is working to ensure that the rights of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry are well represented in the policy-making realm. It aims to promote blockchain and to help it actively progress on the back of strong policy initiatives. The Blockchain Association works with lawmakers and regulatory agencies to inform the policymakers about the advantages of the distributed ledger technology.

Blockchain Association is crypto’s voice in the legislative arena

The group also acts as a voice of industry participants who face specific policy challenges, including TokenSoft. Alex Levine of TokenSoft will also head the ‘Security Token Working Group’ of the association. Levine has been instrumental in the success of TokenSoft by serving as its chief legal officer and navigating the firm through various legal challenges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DTAC, a subsidiary of TokenSoft, has benefited immensely under Levine’s leadership. He helped secure the ‘transfer agent’ regulatory approval from the SEC. His role in crypto and blockchain developments at DTAC has been beneficial to the firm. As TokenSoft joins Blockchain Association, its hurdles about regulatory compliance will probably sort out quicker.