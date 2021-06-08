TL;DR Breakdown

Tim Wu is the current technology advisor in the US White House.

It is considered that he has 29 to 146 Bitcoins in his ownership.

He introduced the term called ‘net neutrality into the world.

Cryptocurrencies have been repeatedly seen as a no-go area among many members of US President Joe Biden’s administration but this was not the case with one of the cabinet members. A recent report shows that Tim Wu, a staffer of the National Economic Council from Biden’s administration and special assistant for technology and competition policy owns more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Not only Bitcoin, but Wu’s interest in cryptocurrencies has also revealed his Filecoin (FIL) ownership. A very recent personal financial disclosure by Tim Wu led to this news related to his BTC ownership. The exact figures are not disclosed yet but it is reported that Wu owns around $1 million to $5 million through Bitcoin investment. Along with this, he also owns FIL worth $100,001 to $250,000.

Involvement of Tim Wu in the crypto world

According to the Bitcoin price and Wu’s estimated ownership, he might be holding 29 to 146 Bitcoin. From Wu’s financial portfolio, which is anywhere between $4 million to $11.5 million, it is clearly visible that Bitcoin constitutes a large portion of it.

Previously, the White House adviser Wu has contended against the value of Bitcoin. He was one of the most prominent critics who called BTC a bubble in December 2018 when the price of BTC was at its all-time high of $20,000.

In addition, the Columbia University law professor and prominent legal scholar, Wu is also a famous disparager of Big Tech firms. He is also known for coming up with the term “net neutrality” in 2003. The report came into light after a source from the White House told that Wu has cast himself out from the policies and discussions related to cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

In August 2017, Wu made a forceful contribution to the Bitcoin hard fork saga which led to the formation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH). He was one of the strongest members of the critics’ party to oppose the decision of not supporting the fork.