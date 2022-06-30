Famous Tiktoker Khaby Lame becomes Binance Web3 global ambassador

The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pulled popular content creator and Tiktoker Khaby Lame into its circle in a multi-year partnership deal to promote Web3 adoption.

Khaby Lame joins Binance

In an announcement on Thursday, Binance announced Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador, saying that the Tiktok star would help increase the awareness and adoption of Web3, the next iteration of the internet powered by blockchain technology.

While commenting on the partnership, Lame said he’s “been curious about Web3 for some time, and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone!”

The 22-year-old Italian Senegalese content creator became a sensational figure from his “life hack” videos, showing how complex things can be done easily. Lame has over 142 million followers on Tiktok and 78 million followers on Instagram.

Lame will employ his signature style to inform and debunk some of the myths around Web3.

Khaby Lame NFT on Binance

In addition to promoting Web3 adoption, the Tiktok star will be releasing an exclusive NFT collection on the Binance Marketplace, per the announcement. Lame’s partnership with Binance comes a few days after the cryptocurrency exchange announced a multi-year deal with popular football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

As Cryptopolitan reported, Ronaldo will release an exclusive NFT collection on the Binance Marketplace, enabling global fans the opportunity to own a piece of the legendary footballer’s iconic moments and also join his Web3 community. The collection is expected to launch later this year.

In other news, Binance has launched a VIP program targeted at high-profile and institutional investors, including asset managers, brokers, hedge funds, and family offices.