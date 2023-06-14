The U.S. is still undecided on issuing CBDC

TL;DR Breakdown

The U.S. continues to navigate the uncharted waters of digital financial evolution, with Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the Treasury Department, Graham Steele, underscoring the country’s measured approach to the idea of issuing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

As he elucidated, the United States has yet to make a concrete decision about whether to introduce a CBDC.

FedNow: Pioneering the future of instant payments

Among the transformative innovations in the financial sector, the U.S. Treasury’s spotlight shone brightly on FedNow, a service from the Federal Reserve that is poised to redefine interbank payments.

This game-changing service, operating 24/7/365, could enable U.S. depository institutions and U.S. branches of foreign banks to process transactions almost instantaneously.

The aim is to enhance the U.S. payment landscape, bringing about greater efficiency, competition, and resilience.

In shaping the implementation of FedNow, the Treasury gleans lessons from successful models such as the United Kingdom’s Faster Payments Service (FPS), which launched in 2008.

The ability of the FPS to process billions of payments, amounting to trillions in value, attests to the promise that real-time payment systems hold.

However, the introduction of instant transactions also compels financial institutions to devise more responsive risk-management and fraud prevention measures.

The ambiguity surrounding central bank digital currencies

Whilst nations worldwide explore the potential of CBDCs as a means of modernizing their monetary and payments infrastructure, the U.S. remains non-committal.

CBDCs are central bank liabilities accessible to the public and differ from central bank reserves. These digital currencies could promote a competitive payment environment, support financial inclusion, and preserve the face-value redemption of the currency.

However, the Treasury, leading an interagency working group to evaluate potential implications of a U.S. CBDC, acknowledges the criticality of carefully balancing the many considerations at play.

The potential introduction of a retail CBDC in the U.S. brings with it a host of considerations, including the risk of destabilizing private sector lending. The working group is actively identifying possible ways of reconciling these conflicting priorities.

User privacy is another paramount concern. The group acknowledges that preserving transactional privacy while also ensuring transparency and traceability is crucial for maintaining trust in digital financial transactions.

The potential CBDC must also cater to marginalized communities, factoring in the lack of internet connectivity in certain regions.

The Evolution of Open Banking

The Treasury also addressed the topic of Open Banking, as it explores data sharing in the context of a rapidly evolving financial system.

Here, the U.S. is observing the Revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2) in Europe, which has set the bar high for secure, consumer-permissioned data sharing.

As the U.S. formulates its regulatory policies, it must strike a balance between fostering innovation and competition while ensuring data security and consumer protection.

The rise of fintech firms and their reliance on consumer data has understandably raised concerns over privacy and security risks.

Credential-based screen-scraping, where data aggregators store consumers’ login credentials to gain unlimited access to financial data, is one such practice that raises red flags.

The industry, however, has been moving towards more secure data sharing methods, including tokenized API access.

As the landscape of consumer data sharing develops in the U.S., the focus remains on protecting consumers, promoting healthy competition, and fostering innovation that enhances consumer financial well-being.

