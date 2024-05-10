The Rogue Prince of Persia Early Access Release Delayed to Avoid Hades 2 Competition

The Evil Empire development studio, which is working on the upcoming game The Rogue Prince of Persia, has informed fans about the minor postponement of the Early Access release. This is a response to the sneaky launch of Hades 2 by Supergiant Games on 6 May, which was in Early Access and immediately turned into a sensation.

So we've got a little bit of news about The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's all in the big yellow box👇 — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) May 10, 2024

Reason for delay

The developers announced the delay on Twitter and a dedicated post on Steam to prevent The Rogue Prince of Persia to go head-to-head in the same gaming genre with the power success of Hades 2. It became clear for Evil Empire that the community attention on Hades 2 could overshadow the launch of their own game, so Evil Empire decided to postpone the release that was originally scheduled for May 14.

Evil Empire reassured the fans that the wait for The Rogue Prince of Persia would be worth it. The studio takes advantage of this extra time to fine-tune the game, eliminating any remaining bugs and adding to the existing content. This pursuit of perfection unveils the dedication of the developer not only to their project but also to the players’ enjoyment.

Similarly, Evil Empire did not announce a definite new release date at the moment. They insisted on disclosing the revised Early Access launch date by Monday, May 13 at the latest. The developers plan to use the comparative brevity of this relatively short delay to enrich the game’s content beyond Hades 2’s initial feedback, and to warm up the upcoming release of The Rogue Prince of Persia with all the needed changes.

Lucie Dewagnier, the director of The Rogue Prince of Persia, described how they have been heavily drawing upon Dead Cells in order to establish the gameplay of their latest creation. Bringing in all that they have got, Dewagnier ventured to stitch a fine line between the familiarity and innovation, ensuring that The Prince of Persia tastes fresh yet is rooted in the genre. The team’s optimism with the perspective of Early Access to improve the game further stresses their dedication for creating an immersive experience.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Anticipation builds

With great anticipation, fans of The Rogue Prince of Persia will be pleased to know that Evil Empire is determined to develop a game that will not disappoint. The studio decided to prolong the Early Access launch, which should give them time to add improvements and create the highest quality product available on the release day.

Delaying The Rogue Prince of Persia Early Access release shows the Evil Empire’s calculation in the competitive world of the gaming industry. This is where the studio proves its quality standards and player satisfaction: the game is sure to provide an adventurous experience for all roguelike game lovers.