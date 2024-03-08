Loading...

The Philippines Takes a Bold Move Toward AI and Women’s Inclusivity

2 mins read
Philippines

Contents
1. Bridging the gap through AI
2. Empowering women through technology
3. Philippines on the global AI map
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines teamed up with Connected Women to boost the digital economy using artificial intelligence, focusing on empowering women. 
  • They plan to educate on AI and improve cybersecurity, aiming to make the tech field more inclusive for women. 
  • This collaboration is set to position the Philippines as a leader in AI innovation, attracting global attention and investment.

In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing the Philippines’ digital world, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has joined forces with Connected Women. This partnership leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to spur economic growth and empower women across the nation. The deal was inked in March, marking a pivotal step towards inclusivity and technological advancement.

Bridging the gap through AI

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Connected Women’s CEO, Agnes Gervacio, led the charge in sealing this vital agreement. The collaboration aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital realm. The focus is on areas such as cybersecurity and AI education. 

The memorandum highlights the transformative power of AI. From streamlining business operations to fostering innovation and opening new markets, AI is poised to be a game-changer. Pascual emphasized its potential to not only advance the corporate sector but also uplift the nation’s economic fabric. This tech leap is expected to create new career avenues while demanding a shift in the workforce’s skill set.

Empowering women through technology

Connected Women pledges to offer online skills development and remote work opportunities. This aligns perfectly with the government’s vision of creating an inclusive environment where women can thrive. The role of Connected Women in harnessing technology’s potential is commendable, promising to drive positive change across communities and families.

Moreover, AI’s application extends to tackling critical issues and enhancing services in healthcare, education, and agriculture. This broad spectrum of benefits highlights AI’s role in shaping a better future for all sectors of society.

Philippines on the global AI map

The Philippine AI scene is on an upward trajectory, with a surge in startups, research projects, and businesses keen on exploring AI’s potential. By leading in AI innovation, the Philippines is set to enhance its position globally, attracting foreign investments and establishing itself as a hub for innovation and talent.

Pascual’s vision of building a resilient and innovative economy is ambitious yet achievable with this strategic partnership. The collaboration between DTI and Connected Women is a step towards realizing this dream, promising a brighter future for the Philippines in the digital age.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Randa Moses

Randa is a passionate blockchain consultant and researcher. Deeply engrossed with the transformative power of blockchain, she weaves data into fascinating true-to-life next generation businesses. Guided by a steadfast commitment to research and continual learning, she keeps herself updated with the latest trends and advancements in the marriage between blockchain and artificial intelligence spheres.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Archiving
#Trending News
2 mins read

Archiving Revolutionizes Access to Nigerian History with Cloud-Based Archiving

Hyper-Personalization
#AI
2 mins read

The Rise of Hyper-Personalization in Retail: Benefits, Challenges, and Strategies

OpenAI's Sora
#Explained
2 mins read

Italy Launches Investigation into OpenAI’s Sora Over Data Protection Concerns

Google
#AI
2 mins read

Google’s Bay View Campus Struggles with Wi-Fi Woes

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan