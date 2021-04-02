TL;DR Breakdown

Thailand set to launch CBDC

Why the country wants a CBDC

Thailand’s central bank has announced plans to begin working on a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and how it would start test on the digital currency in 2022.

The bank announced a press release on Friday as they asked residents of the country to give their opinion on the roadmap for the digital currency project.

Thailand’s central bank also released a report which analyses the CBDC thesis. The report talks about why a digital currency is to be developed and that thriving private stablecoins like USDT, BUSD are a threat to monetary sovereignty and financial stability. The bank in the report reveals that steps towards developing the CBDC would begin with engaging stakeholders. They would look at advantages the digital currency would bring and analyze risks and opportunities with the currency.

Why a Thailand CBDC?

The BoT is a CBDC coalition of Hong Kong, China, and the United Arab Emirates. The coalition is exploring the idea of a cross-border CBDC as regional CBDC is becoming a trend.

In the Eastern Caribbean, the regional central bank recently launched a regional CBDC for some of the countries in the Union. Similarly, pipework for a regional CBDC is ongoing in Europe as European Union Central Bank Governor Christine Lagarde talked about it in a Bloomberg interview recently.

Largesse noted that by 2025 a European CBDC would be ready if they get approval to go ahead with the project amidst series of bottlenecks hindering the development of the digital currency.